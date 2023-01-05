Needing to create a large holiday dining space in my family room known as the salon and also known as Michael’s dumping ground for all his vintage finds and auction lots, I started going through boxes to condense the items, find space on the many shelves I have all around the room to put some of it on and to just eliminate some stuff that just wasn’t saleable in my antique booth.

One box I opened had this very heavy brass lidded pot. About 8” in circumference, the lid had a cut out opening as if it were a sugar bowl and this was the slot for the spoon. Instead of a spoon, though, a handled rod with what looked like a lava rock attached to it at the end accompanied the piece. I matched up the auction sticker with a receipt and learned it was called a fire starter. Or, at least that’s what the auctioneer called it.

