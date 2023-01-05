Needing to create a large holiday dining space in my family room known as the salon and also known as Michael’s dumping ground for all his vintage finds and auction lots, I started going through boxes to condense the items, find space on the many shelves I have all around the room to put some of it on and to just eliminate some stuff that just wasn’t saleable in my antique booth.
One box I opened had this very heavy brass lidded pot. About 8” in circumference, the lid had a cut out opening as if it were a sugar bowl and this was the slot for the spoon. Instead of a spoon, though, a handled rod with what looked like a lava rock attached to it at the end accompanied the piece. I matched up the auction sticker with a receipt and learned it was called a fire starter. Or, at least that’s what the auctioneer called it.
When I looked up fire starter online, I came up with a myriad of varieties of all kinds of things to start fires with. When I added the word pot to it, though, up came several examples of my own brass piece including some pots made of iron. According to “Highlights from the Museum Collections” at nps.gov, fire starters were manufactured and used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries as a cleaner and simpler way to light a fire in a hearth or stove.
The stone at the end of the rod is pumice… indeed a type of lava rock. Because of its airy, low density due to interior bubbles created during its formation, the stone is able to absorb enough fuel, usually kerosene, to burn steadily when lit for 10-15 minutes. Long enough to light wood logs in a fire. No paper or kindling required. Kind of ingenious if you ask me! A huge safety concern, though, was not to return the stone to the pot of fuel until it cooled or another, unintended fire could be started.
I also saw online that the fire starter was also called in a few articles a smudge pot or a fire starter smudge pot. But when I specifically looked up “smudge pot,” a horse of a different color emerged. Related, equally ingenious and interesting, though. Looking somewhat like a chimenea you might have on your patio, a smudge pot is an oil-burning device used to prevent frost on fruit trees. Also known as choofas and orchard heaters, smudge pots were invented in 1907 by W.C. Scheu in Colorado according to Wikipedia. When an unseasonal chill was expected, up until then, open fires were used in an attempt to keep sensitive fruit trees from freezing. Scheu’s device was a round based pot with a chimney protruding from the middle. Placed between trees in an orchard, the burning fuel oil in the base produced heat, smoke, carbon dioxide and water vapor which could raise the ambient temperature around the trees just enough to prevent damage to the trees and fruit.
With its numerous citrus groves and vineyards, California was an epicenter of smudge pots. If temperatures fell below 25 degrees, however, the devices failed to offer protection. Quite popular up into the 1970s, smudge pots were finally abandoned due to the cost of oil and environmental concerns.
Back to fire starters, though, I think I’ll submit a photo of mine to our resident antiques expert, Dan Yelin, and see if he can place a value on it. Another interesting tidbit I came upon in my research… At an artifacts of Hollywood and music auction on November 28, 2020, Elvis Presley’s very own brass fire starter smudge pot sold for $475. It looked virtually identical to mine. And that’s no hound dog story!
