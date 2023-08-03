Waitin’ on the telephone.
In the 1970s you didn’t ignore a phone call because you couldn’t recognize the number. In our family of 6, any one of us 4 kids would in fact run to that phone on the wall when it rang. It might be your friend from down the street inviting you to a sleepover. It might be Grammy or Aunt Kay or Mom’s best friend from up the hill. Since there was no caller ID, and rarely would it be a sales call, it was a thrill to find out who was ringing up the Breshears household.

Our rotary phone was an avocado green wall model with a long, coiled cord. It hung in the kitchen against the flower-power wallpaper Mom had installed herself. A big kitchen/dining area it was, and it must have been a lot of effort hanging all that paper. There were green leaves in the pattern that nicely married the phone to the overall décor. The cord had lost a lot of its coiling ability. At a glance you’d wonder how that tangle could ever come undone but after years of it being stretched across the wall and around the door casing into the living room, it somehow always did. We kids thought our calls were important and deserved some privacy so around the corner we went.

