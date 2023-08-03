Waitin’ on the telephone.

In the 1970s you didn’t ignore a phone call because you couldn’t recognize the number. In our family of 6, any one of us 4 kids would in fact run to that phone on the wall when it rang. It might be your friend from down the street inviting you to a sleepover. It might be Grammy or Aunt Kay or Mom’s best friend from up the hill. Since there was no caller ID, and rarely would it be a sales call, it was a thrill to find out who was ringing up the Breshears household.
Our rotary phone was an avocado green wall model with a long, coiled cord. It hung in the kitchen against the flower-power wallpaper Mom had installed herself. A big kitchen/dining area it was, and it must have been a lot of effort hanging all that paper. There were green leaves in the pattern that nicely married the phone to the overall décor. The cord had lost a lot of its coiling ability. At a glance you’d wonder how that tangle could ever come undone but after years of it being stretched across the wall and around the door casing into the living room, it somehow always did. We kids thought our calls were important and deserved some privacy so around the corner we went.
I’ve always had a thing for vintage phones and have bought and sold several. I’ve still got a cool vintage Dutch model stored in a box somewhere that my brother-in-law rewired for me so that it would function on the modular connection for a land line back in the 90s. A chunky, black tabletop model, its handset is very heavy. Rather than the plastic cases of the 60s and later, this one was some sort of dense composite… perhaps Bakelite. The phone always reminded me of Hitchcock’s “Dial M for Murder”. In a pinch, it might be possible to defend oneself just with that handset if necessary.
Interestingly, just like retrofitting that old black phone to the 90s landlines, you might be surprised that you can also put a vintage phone to use by actually turning it into a cell phone! I found a nice, simple instructional video on YouTube. Aside from your retro phone, you’ll need a Bluetooth device with a modular jack on it. The one I bought on Amazon for around $100 is a Gateway X-Link. If your retro phone has an even older connector on the end of its flat wire cord, there’s adapters available for those too.
I cheated. I specifically wanted a red wall phone, so I bought a brand new one. on Amazon. It doesn’t have a rotary dial; it’s a push-button instead. This device will work with a vintage rotary phone, though, since the instruction video used one. All you do is plug your phone into the Bluetooth device and then open up your settings on your cell phone. Click on Bluetooth and your cell phone will find that X-Link device. Sync your cell phone to it and you’re ready to make some calls!
Is there any real practical reason for converting a retro phone? It won’t work if you don’t have Wi-Fi or cell service. It’s basically an extension of your cell phone. You can make outbound calls on it and when someone calls your cell, your cool old phone will ring. It can be a little startling to hear that old-time ring, too. Our minds have mostly dropped that sound out of our lexicon of familiarities.
I did it just for the fun nostalgia of it. I think it’s also more comfortable to hold an old-school handset while chatting at any length. Also, you know how hard it is to try to hold a cell phone in the crook of your neck so you can use both hands? Next to impossible. With that old style handset, though, you can stand at the sink and wash your dishes while chatting away! Handwashing dishes? More retro fun!
