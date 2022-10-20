I give my mom all the credit for turning me into a lover of vintage tablecloths. It’s hard to remember sitting down to dinner when I was a child and not having a tablecloth under our dishes. I think it was my mom’s European upbringing. My grandmama in Maine, of Canadian decent, also always had a tablecloth on the dinner tables when we visited. The table just wasn’t set or looked quite complete unless it was donned with a table covering before setting out the dishes. I have a small collection of vintage print tablecloths, but I think my older sister Christine who lives in Florida has a much bigger collection than I do. Once you become enamored by the beauty of the colors and prints of these vintage textiles, it’s difficult to pass one up when you find a beauty at a tag sale or flea market. It just seems that all things vintage can somehow bring comfort to the soul, maybe because of the memories they hold of simpler times.
Several historic events from our past affected how table linens were manufactured. Part of the fun of owning vintage items is knowing the history that is associated with the era that they represent. Tablecloths originally served a useful purpose; to slop up the liquid messes that might spill onto a wooden table. Prior to the twentieth century, table coverings were made from heavy and dark colored tapestry because that's what was available. Today those linens would be considered heavy and gaudy. After WWI, and the reunion of our American military returning home, table linens featured hearts and romance and were known as sweetheart-printed tablecloths. In the 1920's, the European dye embargo was lifted and it allowed linen manufacturers to begin using an array of fun colors. It was a time influenced by art deco patterns and many of the tablecloths from that time were of floral print patterns like lilacs and morning glories. By the 1930's, the Great Depression was setting in and the style changed and was influenced by what could raise the spirits of people feeling doom and gloom. Not surprisingly, this was the same time period that Jazz music was the rage. To help people escape in their mind to a better place, table linen of this time featured rich dyes in opposite colors like that of a tropical island or mountain landscape. The 1940’s was again affected by war and vintage table settings and linens saw a similar downfall to the one experienced during the first World War. Cotton became scarce at that time because it was needed to make military uniforms. It wasn't until the 1950’s and '1970's that vintage table linen found a return to many homes and featured prints that depicted various domestic scenes. Today, many of these vintage “kitsch” designs are favorites among collectors.
