It’s been said time and again that things are not always as they appear. Walk through the door of what appears to be Karen Guyette’s modest garage on Route 9 in Spofford and one is instantly transported to an unexpected and cozy nook of creative thought and upbeat spirit.

Guyette opened Route 9 Finds & Designs in early December and the home business specializes in repurposed and upcycled small furniture, décor, and one-of-a-kind pieces for both home and garden. The space is a culmination of Guyette’s many years of love for the process of breathing new life into unwanted items and transforming them into unique treasures.

