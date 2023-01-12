It’s been said time and again that things are not always as they appear. Walk through the door of what appears to be Karen Guyette’s modest garage on Route 9 in Spofford and one is instantly transported to an unexpected and cozy nook of creative thought and upbeat spirit.
Guyette opened Route 9 Finds & Designs in early December and the home business specializes in repurposed and upcycled small furniture, décor, and one-of-a-kind pieces for both home and garden. The space is a culmination of Guyette’s many years of love for the process of breathing new life into unwanted items and transforming them into unique treasures.
A longtime veterinary technician, Guyette has worked at Park Place Veterinary Hospital and the Monadnock Humane Society, and she’s currently employed part-time as a “cat cheerleader” at The Cat Groomer in Spofford.
What’s a cat cheerleader?
“I keep the cats happy while they’re groomed,” Guyette explained of the position responsible for distracting the felines’ eyes and minds from the things happening to the other parts of their bodies.
Route 9 Finds & Designs is her plan for turning what was once a hobby into a thriving home business. While in the past she has sold her creations locally at a booth she maintained at Puggy’s in Keene, she took a break for a bit when she and her husband sold their home on Spring Street in Spofford and relocated just a short hop and skip to Route 9. Once they had settled in, she began her projects again, which she sold at the Chesterfield Farmers’ Market.
But it’s a challenge and time-consuming to pack everything up in a car and haul it around every weekend, she explained, and so they made the leap last year to purchase a pre-fab garage that could make her dream of her own space a reality.
The inside of the garage itself is a testament to Guyette’s amazing vision for upcycled materials. The interior walls are built from free stockyard fencing that she salvaged and transformed into a top-to-bottom beautiful space for displaying pieces.
“I’m going to be using that fence for a long time,” she chuckled.
Browsing through the shop is a treat for the eyes and curious mind. There’s a sewing box stand made from a round cheese wheel box and a piano stool. Several car key holders playfully repurpose piano keys. Guyette’s “spring birds” are made from decorated wooden birds sitting atop springs from a rusting bedspring she found on the property when they moved there. A rustic hook piece is built from wrought-iron shutter dogs that she found in a metal scrap pile at an estate sale.
Her sugar shack birdhouses hang overhead, and feature metal roofs taken from antique maple-sugaring pails. They’ve been a hit with the locals, as have her handpainted Spofford Lake signs.
“I love combining things that didn’t start out life together,” she explained of her inspiration. “The more random, the better.”
And she’s invited her friends to be part of the fun as well. Carrie Brouillette-Heath of Chesham House Designs, Elizabeth “Betty” Lysik, and Guyette’s sister-in-law Pam Ericson of Golden Mine Letters also have handmade and unique pieces available.
Lysik’s handpainted antique maple taps were a huge draw at Christmas, Guyette said, and Chesham House Design pieces include handmade pillows and cushion-topped wooden crate ottomans with feet and storage.
“I’m not a seamstress,” Guyette said in awe of her friend’s fabric pieces. “I don’ have the patience to sew.”
Golden Mine Letters features alphabet letters and photo frames decoupaged nostalgically with pages taken from vintage Little Golden Books, a cute gift idea for children’s rooms or holidays.
A creative since she was young, Guyette’s family has longtime roots in the Chesterfield community, and she recalls that there was always cool old stuff lying around their homes.
“Picking is a huge part of what I enjoy,” she said of the process that begins with a find. “Sometimes I see something and know right away what to do with it. Sometimes I don’t.”
Friends also bring her items these days, she says, showing an old metal pitchfork that she was recently gifted. Her friendships are undoubtedly a large part of her life and dream, evidenced by several coming in and out of the shop that hour to share an item and a laugh with Guyette.
While she’s not entirely sure where her home business is going, she knows she wants it to remain community-focused.
“I have a lot of local support,” she said in appreciation of the people of Chesterfield, adding that she sees Facebook as a good means for sharing more information about her products. “I want to keep increasing my social media followers and draw more people to me.”
While building a strong customer base is important, it’s Guyette’s passion for her upcycled pieces that shines through, as well as the joy she feels in sharing them with others.
“It’s my happy place out here,” she said. “... It’s meant to be fun. As long as it stays fun, I’ll be doing it.”
Route 9 Finds & Designs is at 1559 Route 9 in Spofford. For more information on the shop’s open hours and products, follow Route 9 Finds & Designs on Facebook. Owner Karen Guyette can be reached at 603.499.2688 or wdgkeg@gmail.com.
