Summer is the time for art and craft fairs and flea markets—and an event coming up this weekend will host all of the above.
The Troy Historical Society is presenting its annual two-day fundraising event beginning with a chicken barbecue (prepared by the Troy Recreation Committee) this Friday, July 14, followed by an outdoor concert featuring the Westmoreland Town Band, returning after several years.
Saturday morning, July 15, there will be an arts and craft fair and flea market set up on the common. Music will be provided by RayRay the DJ throughout the day; and lunch cooked on the grill will be served.
The list of vendors (more are registering each day, said Smith) who will be displaying and selling goods Saturday includes Cassandra Goodell (soaps, doll clothes, baby items); Salsa Sisters (homemade salsas in more than 20 heat levels and flavors including fruit, beer, wine and bacon salsas); Jessica Hart (jewelry); Amelia Johnson (paintings, crocheted items); Margaret Parker (wreaths, Christmas ornaments); Carolyn Stouffer (needlework, afghans); Gay/Kimball Library, (Troy kids craft friendship bracelets); and Troy Historical Society/Cheshire Railroad Depot (depot t-shirts, cookbooks, note cards, kids’ crafts with MerriLee).
Historical society member and photographer Lynn Smith said the first such event was held on the common in 1976 and was accompanied by a parade. The following year was the launch of what was called the Troy Arts Festival.
“There were crafters, music, people doing demonstrations,” said Smith. “I remember there was a woman spinning fiber she combed from her angora rabbit and a dulcimer player.”
Smith was involved then as a participant, displaying and selling her photographs.
It was run by a different group until the historical society took it over in the mid-1990s, when it was rescaled to the event it is today—before it was a historical society fundraiser, the Friday night barbecue and band concert had been added and was then run by the Gap Mountain Lions Club.
It wasn’t until 2018 that the flea market was added and local churches, scouting troops, town library and the local fire department (who cook lunch) were invited to participate.
This year, the historical society will have an information booth set up at the fair. Among the organization’s projects are transporting a train car from North Walpole to the Cheshire Railroad Depot in Troy. Smith is one of a half-dozen active historical society members (there are about 75 total).
Another historical society fundraiser coming up (co-presented with the Gap Mountain Lions Club) is a one-woman show performed by Sheryl Faye, “Helen Keller—Champion of the Disabled” on August 12 at 2 p.m. at Samuel E. Paul Community Center, South Street.
Told via a recorded voiceover, Helen reenacts her full life from childhood through her discovery of language at age 7 to the writing of her 12 books. She will show the audience how she speaks and reads in braille, and her story continues through her graduation from college.
The show is appropriate for all ages, runs for about 45 minutes and ends with a Q&A. Refreshments will be provided by the Inn at East Hill Farm. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are always accepted. The venue is handicapped-accessible.
The Troy Historical Society Arts and Craft Fair and Flea Market is Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the town common. All proceeds from vendor reservations will benefit historical society programs and projects. The barbecue on Friday, July 14 is at 5 p.m.; followed by the band concert at 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.