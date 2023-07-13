Summer is the time for art and craft fairs and flea markets—and an event coming up this weekend will host all of the above.

The Troy Historical Society is presenting its annual two-day fundraising event beginning with a chicken barbecue (prepared by the Troy Recreation Committee) this Friday, July 14, followed by an outdoor concert featuring the Westmoreland Town Band, returning after several years.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.