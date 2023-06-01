Treasure Hunting at Big Red Barn

For treasure hunters young and old, there’s just something about an antique shop with nooks and crannies to explore for hours. And a jam-packed barn that’s full of nooks and crannies? Heaven.
The Big Red Barn at 7804 US Route 5 in Westminster, Vt., is just that type of collector’s-delight place and it is indeed a big, red barn in the best possible way.
Pulling into the parking lot on a recent weekday in the early afternoon, I could tell just from a first glance at the front porch that it was going to be my kind of place. Large planters, old wooden ladders, vintage-fabric-covered furniture, and architectural salvage pieces welcome pickers and pokers before one even enters through the shop’s door.
Once inside, where to start? Looking overhead, one can truly see the large beams and high ceilings of the inside of a large barn and the floorboards creak underfoot in such a way that feels intrusive to the quiet.
Starting to the left, I slowly and excitedly perused aisle upon aisle of dealer booths offering it all — vintage clothing and footwear, costume jewelry and accessories, home décor and figurines, kitchen gadgets and vintage cookware, artwork and furniture of all kinds, collectible toys, and much, much more.
Co-owner DeAnna Robles sat cheerfully behind the front counter, a place she’s been for the past 18 years. She also lives in an apartment behind the shop. It’s a convenience to live so close, especially during the winter, she said, allowing her to open when other shops might be closed.
Big Red Barn is a multi-dealer shop and currently has 65 booth spaces, Robles said, and she estimates there are about 20 or so dealers with multiple booths.
As many retailers can attest to, business has been unpredictable, she said, with the woes of the pandemic followed by recent inflation costs. She recalls when those types of financial concerns began to affect this type of retail business many years ago.
“We’re busy off and on,” she said. “You never know day to day.”
There was somewhat of a flurry of business back in January and February, Robles said, attributing it to tax returns.
“We’re holding on,” she added.
There was a rush of shoppers that day, of all ages and interests. A couple had stopped in to look for a certain size and shape of table they needed. A mother and daughter explored every inch of the shop, laughing and enjoying their unhurried quality time together.
A few dealer types did quick walk-throughs and another woman was there to find a few unique items that she planned to use to decorate her 10-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom. Several older regulars were making their weekly exploration, stopping at the front counter to have a friendly chat with Robles before they left.
While the warmer days of summer can be slow as shoppers hit yard sales and outdoor flea markets, Robles is hopeful for busy weekends ahead. She’s been in this business for 28 years (she previously ran a thrift shop) and just loves it, she said, despite the ebbs and flows.
It’s the variety of items and ever-changing inventory offered by the dealers that keeps Big Red Barn on the map as a must-stop for area treasure hunters, antique dealers, and tourists alike. It’s an infamous roadside attraction in the small town of Westminster.
As I paid for my items (a vintage leather handbag and set of red glass apples that I couldn’t resist), I complimented Robles on the rustic and eccentric charm of the shop and remarked on how its diversity of wares must be an appeal to collectors, attributing to its longevity. Robles wholeheartedly agreed.
“There are so many different tastes, not just mine,” she said of the dealers. “It’s never boring.”
Big Red Barn is located at 7804 US Route 5 in Westminster, Vt., and open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Wednesdays (call ahead to verify). The shop can be reached at 802-463-3639 for more information.
