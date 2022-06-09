We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
There’s something magical, happy and also wonderfully mysterious about tiki themed items. Perhaps my first memory is watching the Brady Bunch in Hawaii when the boys found the tiki statue and Vincent Price made a guest appearance as the archeologist! The worldwide tiki appeal began in the late 1930’s and grew through movies, tourism and of course the memorabilia of the South Pacific, Hawaii and Polynesia.
I have to say tiki themed items/luau parties are still really popular. When I have any type of item referenced to this at my shop it goes instantly! From match books from Hawaii to Hawaiian shirts, to tiki mugs, to scorpion bowls with hula dancers, to anything in between. Recently, I took a trip to Sarasota, Florida. It was amazing. We actually stayed at the infamous Golden Host Resort which was built in the 1950’s (and has recently been brought back to life). At the Golden Host is the Bahi Hut, the oldest tiki bar in the US. And, even Elvis use to frequent there back in the day. Amazing!
I also have many customers who attend Ohana luau at the lake in Lake George, NY each summer which actually takes place this month. Ohana is a three-day event held at the Tiki Resort. This event sells out in minutes! Check it out online. I also have customers who own Zombie Oasis and hand make the traditional awards for Ohana each year (check them out on Facebook, they are NH based). Cool stuff for sure.
Perhaps this summer you now want to throw a spectacular gathering with all kinds of fun stuff……tiki torches, themed foods, blow up palm trees and great drinks made with rum. Time to hit some local flea markets and see if you can find some of the true vintage items to adorn your party with (just make sure your friends don’t take them!! Lol). Happy summer 2022.
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is a past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.