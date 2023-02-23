There really isn’t any trouble with trestles. I was just going for some alliteration in my title. I like the word “trestle” and it always reminds me of when, back in college many years ago, friends and I used to sneak across the old train trestle at the edge of Keene State’s campus to get over to Riverside Plaza and shop at Bradlees department store. It was an old train trestle that crossed the Ashuelot River. Bradlees is long gone, today replaced by Walmart. I have no idea if any trains still traveled those tracks back in the 1980s but it always made us feel like we were taking our lives in our own hands picking our way across the old iron structure.

In the vintage and antique world, I frequently come across “trestle” in descriptions of auction items… particularly tables. I’ve just started a refinishing project on just such a “trestle” table that I bought at auction and thought I’d do a little research on the origin of trestle tables. Well, it turns out that the history of trestle tables is centuries old but the term itself is often used today to describe tables that have nothing to do with trestles. I’d propose lots of these tables ought to be called “stretcher” tables. Let me illustrate.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.