There really isn’t any trouble with trestles. I was just going for some alliteration in my title. I like the word “trestle” and it always reminds me of when, back in college many years ago, friends and I used to sneak across the old train trestle at the edge of Keene State’s campus to get over to Riverside Plaza and shop at Bradlees department store. It was an old train trestle that crossed the Ashuelot River. Bradlees is long gone, today replaced by Walmart. I have no idea if any trains still traveled those tracks back in the 1980s but it always made us feel like we were taking our lives in our own hands picking our way across the old iron structure.
In the vintage and antique world, I frequently come across “trestle” in descriptions of auction items… particularly tables. I’ve just started a refinishing project on just such a “trestle” table that I bought at auction and thought I’d do a little research on the origin of trestle tables. Well, it turns out that the history of trestle tables is centuries old but the term itself is often used today to describe tables that have nothing to do with trestles. I’d propose lots of these tables ought to be called “stretcher” tables. Let me illustrate.
Wikipedia calls a trestle “In structural engineering, a trestle support (or simply trestle) is a structural element with rigid beams forming the equal sides of two parallel isosceles triangles, joined at their apices by a plank or beam.” In layman’s terms, a trestle table appears to have two vertical supports in the center, one at each end which rest upon a wide, splayed foot at the bottom and similar spread at the top that then supports the surface.
According to “History of the Dining Room Trestle Table” at amishdirectfurniture.com, the trestle table is the oldest style of dining table in America if not the world. Earliest versions were called the table board and frame and could easily be dismantled and re-assembled as the vastness of the world was being discovered and people were on the move. Often transported and used on battle fields, Shakespeare himself quoted their use in Romeo and Juliet: “More lights, ye knaves, and turn the tables up.”
Monasteries frequently employed quite long trestle tables for communal meals in their refectories that would have a third or fourth trestle for support along its length. Because of this, trestle tables are often also called refectory tables.
Trestle tables can be the simplest of utilitarian furniture but they can also be quite ornate. Typically the variations are the type of trestle employed and in my research, I saw everything from simple X-frames, to rounded, melon-shaped trestles.
Why are some tables called trestles when they’re really not? What people are mistaking for trestles are what’s called stretchers. Stretchers are pieces of wood that join the trestles together for stability. The wood can either be a plank on its side that “stretches” between the trestles or it can be laid flat, to form a shelf underneath. Regular, four-legged tables often have flat stretchers connecting the legs. Such is the case with the table I’m working on right now.
If you’ve ever sat at the very end of one side of a table, you can probably appreciate the popularity of a trestle table. There’s no table leg between your thighs annoying you. With a trestle table, you’re free to even cross your legs while enjoying your holiday turkey dinner.
