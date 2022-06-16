The Red Convertible

The 4th of July was a really big deal for me as a kid growing up in the 70s in Vermont. Our little village of Saxton’s River went all out and the build-up to it was both exhilarating and nerve-wracking for a young kid.
For several years my Mom would get a bunch of volunteer friends from our street together to build a float for the parade. It took weeks of planning and lots of work in a large warehouse space at Kurn Hattin girls school just a few blocks up from my childhood home on Westminster Street. First a theme was determined. One year it was the state of Vermont with a Morgan horse at the very top, complete with a nodding head and tail. They’d start out with a trailer and build a wooden frame, cover it with chicken wire and then decorate it with tissue paper flowers they’d stuff into the holes of the wire.
One year it was a jack in the box… complete with moving crank and big clown popping up out of the top of the float. My Uncle June was dressed in a top hat and pulled the float with a riding mower down the street. Legally blind, he didn’t have a driver’s license but no-one made a fuss over him driving the float in the parade. Probably a sign of the times and just a bit more reckless/carefree way of life, my older sister Wendy and I were usually inside the float making the movements work. A big wooden structure stuffed with tissue paper being pulled by a gas-burning tractor. What could go wrong?
A big wooden lever apparatus pushed forward and back made the clown “pop” and my sister got to helm that while I was sitting on the floor of the trailer making the crank turn. I remember it being very hot inside the float, but we were kids and having a blast. Luckily, there were never any mishaps that I can recall.
The parade had marching bands and firemen in uniform, fire trucks, people in fancy convertibles waving as they passed by. I can remember sitting on the front granite step of our big old New Englander my Dad always called a white elephant. It was very early in the morning on the 4th still a few hours before the festivities were to begin and I was just so excited, I could barely contain myself. I had some change in my pocket I’d squirreled away for the afternoon game booths. You could buy ten cent grab bags and you never knew what you were going to get. It was usually pretty cool though.
After the parade, water polo commenced down on Main Street. The volunteer firemen would face off against another group of adult men, using fire hoses to blast the ball around the street. There was usually some type of fencing around the perimeter to keep the crowd of onlookers back, but it was always a thrill when a blast of the hose came right at you and left you both soaked and screaming with joy.
There were barbecues and food booths set up and in the afternoon it was time for the games. They were on the grounds of the elementary school. There were the grab bags, string pulling to win a stuffed animal and other low tech carnival games as well as a big tent set up for adult bingo games. One year when I was quite young, my Aunt Kay took me to the bingo tent. We rode there in her big red convertible with white upholstery. She was a great sport and always up for fun. She really got a thrill out of playing bingo. There would probably be up to 50 people sitting at tables, enrapt with hearing the next number to be called out. Some people would have multiple cards in front of them. I remember wondering how on earth they could keep track of all of them.
As the bingo game wore on, I was tired and walked back to where my aunt’s convertible was parked. The excitement of this wonderful day had simply worn me out. I was probably 7 or 8. I got into the back seat of the convertible and stretched out on the white upholstery. It was a hot 4th of July but the car was parked under some trees and I remember looking up at the green canopy, happy and content. The next thing I knew, I was looking up at some strangers faces that were peering down on me in the back seat. I remember them asking questions and I was suddenly a bit frightened. Who were these people and where was Aunt Kay?
Well, it turned out that these people I found kind of menacing were just worried about a little boy who they’d found fast asleep in their car… a red convertible. I’d mistaken it for Aunt Kay’s car. I’m still a little fuzzy about what happened next, but the mix-up was eventually figured out and probably made for a good story among the adults. I imagine I slept pretty well that night.