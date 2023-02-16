The Old Red Bed. . .

Many years ago in my early DIY days, I decided to strip the paint off an old full-size bed frame. I had gotten it from my grandmother when she downsized from a big old farmhouse. As a kid, I felt special getting my own room and what seemed like a really big bed all to myself when my family went for weekends up in northern Vermont. On the second floor, the room itself was quite big and I remember the sound of the old springs of the bed. Not an old box spring mind you. But those early iron bed springs. I’m sure the mattress was nearly as old too.
After college, my roommates and I… all now gainfully employed… decided to upgrade our apartment to a first floor unit on the east side of Keene. Big and airy with tall ceilings, it was a step-up from the third floor walkup we’d had for the last two years of college.
I had a huge bedroom and the wooden bed from my grandmother. It had a tall headboard and the whole thing had been painted red at some point. I hadn’t yet acquired my taste for chippy, peeling “farmhouse” style so I thought my bed could use an upgrade befitting my new digs. I dragged the headboard and footboard out into the hall and for the next several nights commenced stripping the old red paint off. I covered the hardwood floor of the hallway because I knew there’d be lots of mess and dripping gunk.
It was the mid-80s and the only paint stripper I was familiar with was good old Zip Strip… complete with the toxic fumes of methylene chloride. I had opened a window but boy was that stuff noxious. It doesn’t take a lot of research to find out about the dangers of methylene chloride. Inhaling the fumes can cause dizziness, tingling of fingers, chemical burns and is a suspected carcinogen. While probably the fastest and most effective liquid paint stripper, it’s also too dangerous to be messing with.
The last few decades have brought us many more options when it comes to stripping paint and varnish off our vintage and antique finds. Of course, the current trend is to keep the old peeling or less than pristine paint job for its vintage appeal. We’re also all familiar with what would have seemed so counter-intuitive a few decades ago… painting an object and then distressing that newly painted piece by sanding, scratching and faux-aging it.
In retrospect, I wish I’d never stripped that old red bed. After all that hard work… nights of stripping and then scraping, then sanding and finally clear-coating it with polyurethane, I made the piece look almost new. At the time, I was quite proud of my achievement. My landlord was anything but proud, though, when his wife, who had spent a good amount of time wallpapering the hall before we moved in, discovered that the solvent I’d used had smeared some of the pattern right off the new wallpaper in the spots where I’d leaned the headboard and footboard. I think that cost us a good portion of our security deposit.
Even now with the current banged-up, well-loved look that is so desirable, there are times when an old coat of paint or varnish has to go. I currently use a citrus-based stripper called Citristrip. It’s an “industrial-strength” remover that comes in a gel that stays wet for up to 24 hours. Because it’s a gel, it doesn’t drip all over the place. Is it as effective as the old Zip Strip? Not quite. While the toxic stuff would get that old paint bubbling and ready to be scraped in minutes, the citrus stripper typically needs a few hours and sometimes overnight to loosen the paint. And, a second coat is sometimes needed.
There’s also soy gel paint removers that are biodegradable. I haven’t tried them yet. While researching for this piece, I found a cool old DIY paint removal method for metals I’d never heard of. It only works for metals that have been painted and the object has to be small enough to drop into a pot of boiling water. You add a few teaspoons of baking soda to boiling water, drop your old hinges or door handles in and let it boil for 20 minutes. Then, allow the pieces to cool enough to handle and lightly scrub with a toothbrush and the paint comes right off. The reason this is so effective is because the metal and the paint expand at different temperatures, so the boiling breaks the bond between the two. Good to know!
Well, if you thought I would have curbed my bone-headed moves after the wallpaper debacle, you’d be wrong. When I met my first partner, we decided to move in together just over the border in Northfield, MA. Staying in the same state as where he was enrolled in grad school would cause less questions from his parents I later learned. Anyway, when moving out, my partner could think of no good reason for keeping the springs and mattress of the old bed. The bed frame was fine and we’d put his newer box spring and mattress on it. We were moving in an old Dodge Colt so, for lack of any easy disposal methods for them, we dragged the old springs and mattress down to the dank basement of the house and hoped the landlord wouldn’t notice ‘til long after I’d moved out. Thank goodness with maturity also comes more common sense. I often wondered about those old springs whenever I drove by the old house over the years. It recently burned and was demolished shortly thereafter. Even if one’s not a fan of old, antique homes, it seems like a significant loss for a house built in the 1800s to be gone. It was a good old house.
