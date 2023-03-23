The Mug at The Center of The World

If there is one thing most New Englanders understand, it’s the need for coffee. Waking up in this ever-changing climate is difficult and often requires a bit of a nudge to start the day. That is why this beloved beverage is a staple across the globe and has even sparked lifelong businesses, like Keene’s own Brewbaker’s and Prime Roast, just to name a few.
However, nabbing a hot cup of joe on the go, or sitting down to a mug of mud on a cool New England morning, wasn’t always a way of life.
Origins of coffee date way back to the early 15th century, and even then, this is only the first written record of the drink. If you look even further, you will find that the roots of coffee can be traced back to an Ethiopian beginning, where the plant is believed to have been cultivated for the first time. And, according to the NCA (National Coffee Association), there is even an old legend behind the findings of the coffee bean.
The legend describes a goat herder named Kaldi, who allowed his herd of goats to eat berries from a strange tree. In the evening, he noticed that the herd had become energized, and were unable to sleep. Upon trying the berries, Kaldi experienced similar effects. That species of tree was later identified as a coffee plant!
From there, details of its growth spread like wildfire and by the 16th century, the coffee bean had traveled across the known world; scouring its way through Persia, Turkey, and even North Africa. Soon Venetian traders carried it from the Middle East and introduced Europe to the energy elixir, where it was treated as a novelty drink, only available in coffee taverns, or “coffeehouses.” As the drink gained popularity, it became a necessity for gatherings of great social import; folks would congregate to drink and discuss politics, business, and even read newspapers.
It wasn’t all great though, as with all things at the time, many reacted negatively to such a simple and wonderful concoction. To such an extent that the clergy condemned the drink when it wandered into Venice in 1615. This did not last long though and soon coffee overtook the bad press, becoming a symbol of modernity and sophistication.
Now you might be wondering at this point, how did it come to the United States, and truthfully, the tale is that it was carried over by European colonists. A good rumor to note is that supposedly, after the Boston Tea Party, drinking coffee became the American thing to do, as drinking tea had become unpatriotic. For the rest of the Americas, there are a few interesting origins.
According to the NCA, in 1723, a French Naval Officer obtained a seedling from the Royal Botanical Garden in Paris. From there, the pair made their way across the ocean, facing a Charlie Chaplin level of close calls (including piracy), before landing in the Caribbean and becoming the ancestor to every coffee plant within the Southern and Central Americas. It is also noted by the NCA, that Brazil owes its coffee legacy to a dignitary that was sent to France in search of seeds but was turned away, only to receive smuggled coffee seeds in a bouquet of flowers. Now that is a blossoming history.
Moving into the 19th century, the demand for coffee had become so monumental, that development of new technologies for roasting and brewing began to flourish. Soon, the first coffee percolator was invented, allowing for a more efficient and effective manner of processing it. Following that, in the 20th century, the espresso machine was invented, which revolutionized the coffee culture and paved the way for our current state of caffeine addiction.
Today, coffee can be found in every corner of the world, and it is estimated that over 2.25 billion cups are consumed daily. Thus, making it one of the most widely ingested beverages across the globe. The glorious bean juice has also become a major economic force, with the industry supporting millions of jobs and thriving businesses internationally.
No matter how you take your coffee, with a tasty creamer or black, it’s safe to say that coffee remains an important part of many cultures, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. So go ahead, run on over to your local coffee shop, enjoy a cup, and thank your barista!
