The Golden Age of Hollywood

I recently set forth on a really fun project. Many years ago, I worked with an estate in the Monadnock Region. It was a situation where an elder had passed and their home had to be cleaned out. In this home, they kept everything! It was one of those amazing situations where we had the ability to save history before it went to a landfill.

One room of the home was filled floor to ceiling with boxes. The ceiling and walls were falling apart and at first it appeared it was nothing but “junk”…. well, it was far from that. One of the boxes was huge and incredibly heavy. Guess what it contained? Over 1,000 magazine covers of famous Hollywood stars from the 1930’s through the early 1960’s. It wasn’t just covers, but a few additional pages to each as well.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.