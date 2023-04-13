I recently set forth on a really fun project. Many years ago, I worked with an estate in the Monadnock Region. It was a situation where an elder had passed and their home had to be cleaned out. In this home, they kept everything! It was one of those amazing situations where we had the ability to save history before it went to a landfill.
One room of the home was filled floor to ceiling with boxes. The ceiling and walls were falling apart and at first it appeared it was nothing but “junk”…. well, it was far from that. One of the boxes was huge and incredibly heavy. Guess what it contained? Over 1,000 magazine covers of famous Hollywood stars from the 1930’s through the early 1960’s. It wasn’t just covers, but a few additional pages to each as well.
Fast forward close to ten years. Those Hollywood stars continued to sit in a box at my shop; hidden away, still as they were. Just last month I decided I needed to spend some time and go through all of them. Exactly what I was going to find, I did not know.
The first thing I did was order some cardboard and plastic sleeves to preserve these thin (newspaper) magazine covers then we went to work. I was incredibly fortunate to have my friend Sam helping me; Sam is a lover of classic Hollywood movies. What we found was just EPIC! Every famous movie star you could have ever thought of from the Golden Age of Hollywood. And the ads! The ads were equally fabulous. I can almost guess that there are probably few and far between collections like this, kept in such good condition.
The pictures speak volumes of a wonderful era in Hollywood history. Now, they can each find their own forever homes and be framed to hang on walls. And, we’ve only packaged two hundred of them, thus far. History is just a fantastic thing. Always remember when you are helping someone clean out a home to take the time and see what you may find! Now, go pick out a great Hollywood classic movie and enjoy the golden age of film. Happy spring!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.