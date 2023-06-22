One of the most fun parts of a pickin’ & pokin’ journey is a mystery box of items bought at auction. If it’s an in-person auction and you had the wherewithal to go through the numerous boxes of stuff usually sitting on the ground under the preview tables, you get a pretty good idea what’s inside. If it’s an online-only auction and you don’t attend a preview, it gets more exciting.
An auction “lot” box often is described in just a few words about the stuff that’s actually visible just by looking at the box. But you don’t really know what might be hidden down in its depths. A recent one I saw online read “Kero lamp, knife box, misc. kitchen items.” Because I’m a sucker for surprises and I thought the old handled knife tray was desirable, I bid and won the box of stuff for $20 plus a 20% auction fee. I can certainly get my money out of it with just the sale of the knife tray. I’ve got a zillion “kero” lamps and now I’ve got a zillion and one. I just call them oil lamps.
Most of the other stuff wasn’t really all that exciting. A small crock with no lid, some old tarnished tableware, a vase that I really didn’t want to own and a couple other uninteresting items. But then I saw this little ceramic dog. When I grabbed it, I realized it had a tail… a very long tail. It was actually an old fabric-covered electrical wire with a very old plug on the end of it. The ceramic pup, standing in a begging position had old-school outlets (non-polarized) on three sides of it. My little dog was a cute old extension cord.
I sent a couple photos of it to Dan, our Is It a Find appraiser and haven’t heard back. Apparently, he wasn’t as enamored with the pooch as I was. So, I did a little research. It’s called an Alec-tri-pup. A white ceramic Pekinese dog with black painted features in an adorable little begging pose.
Interestingly, I found several for sale online on sites such as Etsy and eBay and most of the descriptions used that Alec-tri-pup name. A couple entries described the dog as a King George Spaniel, but I have no idea. When I searched to find who manufactured our little canine electrical splitter, I couldn’t find a thing. One online image did show the words “Made in the USA” on a paper label on the bottom. Most people dated it to the 1930s-40s. Makes sense since extension cords weren’t invented until 1904 by S.W. Atherton according to ERF Electrical Wholesalers Facebook page. It probably took a while before someone came up with the idea to make a novelty version.
I don’t plan on testing out the little guy since the cord is quite frayed. Extension cords make me a tad nervous anyway though we’ve got several throughout the house. I’ll probably put him in my booth and see if anyone else finds him appealing. Please, if anyone finds out any more about the Alec-tri-pup, shoot me an email!
