One of the most fun parts of a pickin’ & pokin’ journey is a mystery box of items bought at auction. If it’s an in-person auction and you had the wherewithal to go through the numerous boxes of stuff usually sitting on the ground under the preview tables, you get a pretty good idea what’s inside. If it’s an online-only auction and you don’t attend a preview, it gets more exciting.

An auction “lot” box often is described in just a few words about the stuff that’s actually visible just by looking at the box. But you don’t really know what might be hidden down in its depths. A recent one I saw online read “Kero lamp, knife box, misc. kitchen items.” Because I’m a sucker for surprises and I thought the old handled knife tray was desirable, I bid and won the box of stuff for $20 plus a 20% auction fee. I can certainly get my money out of it with just the sale of the knife tray. I’ve got a zillion “kero” lamps and now I’ve got a zillion and one. I just call them oil lamps.

