The Civil War Journal of Marlow’s Ezra George Huntley

The E.G. Huntley house was last occupied by Frank Pollard (1908-1995) and was torn down in the 1980s. It stood on the west side of Old Newport Road near the end where it joins Route 10. 

Editor’s Note: Marlow’s Maria Baril reached out to this editor a few months ago regarding a rather extraordinary accomplishment for a small-town historical society. A Marlow man by the name of Ezra George Huntley had kept a beautifully written journal of his days as a Civil War soldier... complete with the cursive flourish of the era. After painstaking transcription of the piece with help from Alan Rumrill at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Dartmouth College Rauner Library amongst many others, a 2-year project has culminated in a new book. Below is an entry from Maria Baril for the Marlow town newsletter:

In the preface of his book The Life of Billy Yank, author Bell Wiley says of the Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War that: “Absence from loved ones caused lowly folk who rarely took pen in hand during times of peace to write frequent and informative letters, and to keep diaries, and thus to reveal themselves in rare fullness.”

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.