The Civil War Journal of Marlow’s Ezra George Huntley

Editor’s Note: Marlow’s Maria Baril reached out to this editor a few months ago regarding a rather extraordinary accomplishment for a small-town historical society. A Marlow man by the name of Ezra George Huntley had kept a beautifully written journal of his days as a Civil War soldier... complete with the cursive flourish of the era. After painstaking transcription of the piece with help from Alan Rumrill at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the Dartmouth College Rauner Library amongst many others, a 2-year project has culminated in a new book. Below is an entry from Maria Baril for the Marlow town newsletter:
In the preface of his book The Life of Billy Yank, author Bell Wiley says of the Union soldiers who fought in the Civil War that: “Absence from loved ones caused lowly folk who rarely took pen in hand during times of peace to write frequent and informative letters, and to keep diaries, and thus to reveal themselves in rare fullness.”
One of those “lowly folk” was Marlow’s own Ezra George Huntley (1825-1902), corporal in the 18th Regiment, Company A of the N.H. Volunteers, who kept a faithful journal from September 2, 1864 to June 17, 1865. The 226 pages of candid, gripping narrative draw us in, and our imagination follows him as he describes historical events and his own personal journey. It is so compelling that you just cannot stop reading; and Ezra comes across as such an insightful, compassionate and likable individual, that we find even his misspellings endearing.
Above all, Ezra Huntley was a patriot, knowledgeable and respectful of United States history. Whether seeing Mount Vernon and George Washington’s tomb for the first time: “It is imposible for me to discribe it with a pen, or the immotions I felt as I pased it”; or Hampton Roads, site of the battle between the Merrimack and the Monitor: “It does not seeme posible that I am on the spot that [I] have read so much about.” he was mindful of the nation’s past, and concerned about its future.
He writes at length and intelligently about the 1864 McClellan vs. Lincoln presidential campaign, stating: “I am not in favor of humbling ourselvs to the South or relinguishing any of our rights. And am in favor of no Settelment Short of Union.” He adds: “I also claim the same amount of patriotism for what I consider for the best interest of the Country, as the man who votes in opposite on to me.” He calls Lincoln’s assassination a “great Nitonal Clamity [National Calamity]: “God grant no evil may come from it.”
Emancipation of the slaves, on the other hand, was not Ezra’s motivation for volunteering. He was not what Bell Wiley calls a “starry-eyed abolitionist”; but neither did he manifest racial prejudice. Since he was not shy about expressing his opinion on other issues, it was perhaps a subject he did not want to address, or one that was far too delicate to write about; thus he limits himself to dispassionate observations and occasional wry comments. On November 15, 1864 for example, he writes: “Saw a lot of prisoners or Refugees at work guarded by negro troop… Southern Aristocracy guarded by negros, think of that.”
Even though the bloodiest battles of the Civil War had already been fought, Ezra Huntley must have seen his share of death and devastation. His writings show, however, that he never loses equanimity or a sense of humor, and that he always shows empathy for those he meets, whether Union or Confederate.
Sometimes he became nostalgic and introspective, but not for long; he was too upbeat to stay melancholy. He usually felt “first-rate”, and one of his favorite words throughout is “splendid”. In the diary entry for February 1, 1865 he muses to himself: “January has gone, one month more of my soldiers life has passed away. Fly swiftly round ye wheels of time and bring the welcome day. For what? why my discharge. There now dont whine, well I wont.”
Above all, he always found beauty in the most unlikely places, whether the song of a mockingbird perched nearby, or a view of Petersburg during a battle from a hill overlooking the city. April 1, 1865 he writes: “we can see the monuments and Grave Stones in the Cemetery, and this morning being clear I had quite a good view of some of the City. How I would like to walk down there this morning and look it over. I should not think it was more than a mile, we can hear the Bells ring. The Peach trees are in blossom, and the Birds sing.” Obviously he had the soul of a poet.
Some of his most vivid and dramatic passages describe the pageantry of war. On April 17: “Sheridan’s Cavelry came back by here to night… they camped all around us, and it was a splended sight to see their fiers…. as far as the eye can reach. I dont know how many there is, but I should judge from 10 to 12 thousand they make quite a show… They are a hard set at foraging, but brave fellows.”
And on May 23, he witnesses a Grand Review in the city of Washington: “First came a Cavelry guard, then Gen Mead and escort and staff. Then Gen Merriet and his Cavelry, then Gen Merret and his Cavelry, then Gen Custer and Sheridens Cavelry. Gen Custer had a wreath on his arm as much as two feet in diameter, he had on a wide rimed hat, one side turned down, his hair is light and hangs down over his coat color, he road a fine horse one that would go side ways… The Cavalry marched 12 abrest and were two hours in passing. Then came a lot of Light Artillery. Next came the Engneere Brigade under the command of our old friend Gen Benham. Next came the 9th Corps under the Command of Major Gen Parks... What a lot of tatterd and torn Flags, and how many battles some of the Regts. have been in…. They were 4 hours in passing, making in all 6 hours in passing. Cavelry 2 hours, Infantry and Artillery 4 hours.”
If it was hard to stop reading the journal, it is just as difficult to stop writing about it. There is so much material: his guard duty at the Arsenal, where the Lincoln conspirators were on trial, the battles, the casualties, the executions, the hardships and disease, his descriptions of the plantations and the landscape; and more mundane things like army food, getting mail, and the “hurry up and wait” of military life.
On the last page, when he returns home from the war, and the front door of his house closes behind him, we are delighted that he has made it back to Marlow safe and sound, but regret that there won’t be any more pages in his journal.
Ezra G. Huntley’s Civil War journal was donated to, or purchased by, the Rauner Special Collections Library of Dartmouth College, probably at the beginning of the 20th century. While doing some research, Tracy Messer became aware of this and contacted the librarian, Dr. Morgan Swan. Dr. Swan was kind enough to photograph the pages and email them to us. Stephanie Tickner formatted the photographs into a single pdf document to be printed. The original entries are in cursive, and were transcribed by Stephanie Tickner, Chuck Mosher and Maria Baril, with help from Alan Rumrill and Tracy Messer. The journal will be available this year at the Marlow Library, and at the Marlow Historical Society.
You can read Ezra G. Huntley’s Personal War Sketch in the Spring/Summer 2020 newsletter. It will be available at the Marlow Library, Keene Public Library, KSC Library, and the NH State Library. It has been enthusiastically received by members of the National Huntley Association, and Civil War enthusiasts.
