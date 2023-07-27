The Sales of secondhand clothes, shoes and accessories jumped 28% in 2022. Secondhand clothes markets, like Thread-up and Posh Mark, are making themselves a fixture of the fashion market, but long before these new re-use outlets developed, there were household antiques. As pioneering as new re-use outlets are, if you are looking for the OG in up-cycling, it’s time to start exploring vintage and antique furnishings.
“They say that New England is the pinnacle source for antiques in America,” says Jason Hackler, owner of the New Hampshire Antique Co-op in Milford, which is celebrating 40 years in business this year.
The New England area contains some of the oldest standing buildings and homes in the nation and with them, the diaspora of their contents. Some of these belongings are 100s of years old and others are far more recent, just a generation or two. This is an industry that plays an important role in reducing waste by elevating the everyday, acknowledging the beauty and utility of household items, both those that are historic and some that are newly retro or vintage.
Kari Lindstrom, owner of the Melamine Cup in Jaffrey, has over 10,000 followers watching the new merchandise she brings into the store. During the pandemic, 3,500 people showed up to her live show on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., called, What’s in the Cup. Sales are the most recognizable part of her work, but the other important part is sourcing inventory. She takes her role seriously as someone who works with families at times of transition around death and downsizing. She is able to not only give a second life to belongings but also to bear witness to the stories around them. With older pieces, we are left to guess about the lives they inhabited.
“I like to think of the stories our antiques could tell, the places they’ve been and the conversations they’ve heard,” says Hackler.
If new home furnishings had a story to tell, most likely it would be a complicated story of modern manufacturing and global trade. According to Nielsen, 75% of Millennials are eco-conscious to the point of changing their buying habits to favor environmentally friendly products. Choosing to buy vintage means saving the environmental impact of new manufacturing. Buying local and in-person also supports the local economy while eliminating transportation costs. Lastly, it avoids the hassle and waste of packaging that comes with the transportation and delivery of new goods.
Choosing a vintage or antique also means buying an item that has proven its durability and its enduring design. Antiques are typically made with quality materials and designed with attention to detail.
“They have already stood the test of time,” says Hackler.
You can buy anything online and vintage and antique finds are no exception. Websites like 1stdibs, Ruby Lane, Chairish and eBay abound, but buying online eliminates one of antiquing’s primary sustainable benefits, the experience. It makes perfect sense to save yourself the time and effort of shopping in person when the item you are acquiring is a made-to-spec mass-marketed item, but this is not the case in an antiquing where each trip to the same store creates new and exciting opportunities. The act of antiquing is an opportunity not just to collect more housewares, it is also an opportunity to collect more experiences. Shopping with friends and family often provides a valuable bonding opportunity as objects elicit strong reactions and attached memories.
“There is a saying that I have heard many times that Millennials don’t collect things, but instead collect experiences. Antiquing is an experience,” says Hackler.
Hackler suggests doing a google search for antique and vintage shops in your area or picking up an Antique Trail Brochure. His shop is featured in the Northern New England edition. If you are ready to start exploring in person, a good week to start adventuring is during NH Antique Week which features 5 shows in 3 different towns and happens the second week of August, this year the 6th to the 12th. After visiting a show or shop, Lindstrom also suggests talking to the shop owners about where else to go nearby.
“They are the best resource,” she says, “and normally happy to share the wealth.”
Exploring shops in person is also an overlooked opportunity to develop personal style and can be as easy as acquainting yourself with the things that you love. When you start trying to figure out what you love, and not just imitating whole trends, education starts with lots of exposure.
Lindstrom’s advice is to pay attention “to what makes you happy. When you start going into shops, pay attention to what your eyes are drawn to.” Taking pictures of things you like and then going through them later can give you a sense of thematic trends and alert you to small details you like. What kind of surface treatments are you noticing on the furniture? Do you want solid wood or is veneer OK? Everyone is naturally drawn to different colors. For Lindstrom, it’s classic 1970s colors like oranges and greens.
Some buyers may avoid vintage and antique buys because they think they can’t afford it, but it is possible to find furnishings in every budget.
“You can get into any of this and not spend a lot of money,” said Lindstrom.
Hackler agrees, citing this as one of the successful strategies of his business.
“Having not only a focus on quality but also having a great diversity of product has been key to our success over the years,” he says. “We are one of the only shops where you can find something great for $5.00 or $50,000.”
One of the joys of not spending too much money while out on the antique trail is collecting “smalls,” the industry catch-all, for things that you can carry out of the store with your two hands while not turning out your pockets in the process. It is a way to pass time while you are out searching for that perfect mirror for the bedroom, or couch for the living room.
Hackler got his start when he was 11 collecting Americana and advertising pieces, but the possibilities are endless - perfume bottles, fountain pens, and mismatched silver spoons. Picking up smalls is a way of training your eyes. It is like how mushroom hunters can find valuable mushrooms hidden in the leaf litter of the forest floor. Hunting for smalls can be so much fun that it can eclipse the hunt you were actually on. It no longer matters whether you take down the couch, because your trunk is full of pure joy.
A local interior designer says the key to displaying smalls is massing them together, so that they can be taken in as a whole - - one organism composed of many parts. While visitors to your home may see the collection as a single thing, to you, each piece turned in your hand will be a memento from a summer day well spent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.