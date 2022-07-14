As I write this, I am up in Maine camping with my family. The weather is gorgeous and it’s so nice to see people smiling wherever we go. When I was packing for our holiday, I knew exactly what I needed to bring: Tupperware. . .vintage of course. The fun colors, the light weight and the practicality is, what it’s all about.
Our picnic table is adorned with the classic salt and pepper shakers, the pump mustard and ketchup and the lovely lettuce keeper with the original insert. You know these pieces all so well (if you’re a Tupperware lover!).
Upon doing some extra research, I learned something I didn’t know about Tupperware, it was developed in Leominster, Massachusetts. . .wow! In articles past, I had mentioned that the Leominster/Fitchburg area of Massachusetts was dubbed, “the plastic capital of the world” at one point. This makes even more sense (on top of Sterilite, Union Plastics, etc.). Tupperware is now used as a loose/generic term (food containers with tight snap lids). Earl Silas Tupper was the ingenious inventor of Tupperware, but Tupperware really took off with the home parties and presentations.
I remember when my mom had her one and only Tupperware party; must have been about 1981. It was still the era of the brown, orange, harvest gold and avocado green. It was pretty cool to see all her friends over and enjoying time together while perusing the newest in Tupperware fashions. For me, the last time I went to a Tupperware party was probably in 2001. My first born was a toddler and I was very excited to purchase divided bowls in purples and teals for him. It was a big deal!
Tupperware has never really died off, but perhaps took a bit of a nap until now (or unless you are a vintage collector of it). In 2017 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came out, and another resurgence began. Now they are re-releasing the classic 1950’s colors! What comes around goes around. . .love it!
So, when you are packing for your picnic, camping trip, setting up for your BBQ or just collecting. . .use and enjoy your Tupperware!! Happy July 2022.
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.
