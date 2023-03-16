Straight from the Cow to the Breakfast Table

Before you could buy plastic jugs and cardboard cartons of milk off the shelf in the cooler section of the grocery store, there was the local milkman delivering milk to your doorstep. In earlier times before many homes had refrigeration, the milk would be delivered daily along with an ice delivery for your ice box to keep all your perishables cold. Once refrigerators came into the home, the milkman might stop once a week and leave your order of quart bottles in an insulated milk box on your front porch. But, before the milkman there was a cow out in the barn that you had to get up early and milk before you had breakfast! At least that’s what I’ve been told... The history of delivering milk, cow to table, began long ago when every family had their own cow and if they were fortunate enough had two. Large metal milk cans, about 24” high and 12’ in diameter, or metal pails would be filled with fresh milk from the cows in the barn and then carried into the house for breakfast or dinner. They of course would need to pour the milk into a container to place it on the table and that container became known as a Milk Pitcher.

My co-worker Mary Flanders fondly remembers 1950’s summer trips to her grandmother Pelkey’s farm in Fairfield, VT. Early in the morning, about 4 a.m., she’d go down to the barn and hang out with ‘the boys’ as they were preparing to milk the cows. Mary said ‘They’d milk the cows and then they’d fill a couple milk pails, one in each hand, to bring up to the house. Then they’d pour some of that fresh milk into a milk pitcher and we’d put it on the table for breakfast about 6:30 a.m. We always had fresh milk from the barn for breakfast and dinner’.

