Straight from the Cow to the Breakfast Table

Before you could buy plastic jugs and cardboard cartons of milk off the shelf in the cooler section of the grocery store, there was the local milkman delivering milk to your doorstep. In earlier times before many homes had refrigeration, the milk would be delivered daily along with an ice delivery for your ice box to keep all your perishables cold. Once refrigerators came into the home, the milkman might stop once a week and leave your order of quart bottles in an insulated milk box on your front porch. But, before the milkman there was a cow out in the barn that you had to get up early and milk before you had breakfast! At least that’s what I’ve been told... The history of delivering milk, cow to table, began long ago when every family had their own cow and if they were fortunate enough had two. Large metal milk cans, about 24” high and 12’ in diameter, or metal pails would be filled with fresh milk from the cows in the barn and then carried into the house for breakfast or dinner. They of course would need to pour the milk into a container to place it on the table and that container became known as a Milk Pitcher.
My co-worker Mary Flanders fondly remembers 1950’s summer trips to her grandmother Pelkey’s farm in Fairfield, VT. Early in the morning, about 4 a.m., she’d go down to the barn and hang out with ‘the boys’ as they were preparing to milk the cows. Mary said ‘They’d milk the cows and then they’d fill a couple milk pails, one in each hand, to bring up to the house. Then they’d pour some of that fresh milk into a milk pitcher and we’d put it on the table for breakfast about 6:30 a.m. We always had fresh milk from the barn for breakfast and dinner’.
As the era of industrialization took over the world, farms needed to sell off land to make ends meet. Homes began sprouting everywhere, and many families were no longer able to keep their farms with a cow in the barn. For that matter, they no longer needed to because you could buy milk from a local dairy. Daily delivery of fresh milk to homes, by horse cart or truck, became a thriving business throughout the 1940’s through the 1950’s. People would bring out whatever containers they had such as milk jugs, pitchers, pails, or jars and the milkman would fill them. In later years, the milkman would deliver the milk by glass quart bottles. You’d leave your empty bottles and payment in the metal cooler box on the front porch and the milk man would take the used bottles to recycle for the next week and leave you fresh milk. In the 1960’s about 30% of the population was still receiving milk via their milkman. Milk was very perishable with no pasteurization at this time so delivering it daily made it safe to drink. Pasteurization is the heating method that destroys harmful bacteria (and a lot of the good bacteria too). In 1908, Chicago became the first city to require pasteurization for all milk sold and in 1948 the state of Michigan became the first to enact it as law. By 1987 pasteurization of all milk became a national standard.
Like with all things from our past that come and go and often become scarce, the recreation and business of collecting them becomes both a hobby and an occupation. Antique and vintage dairy artifacts such as milk cans, jugs and pitchers are now collectors items. The milk cans and pails were most often metal and the jugs and pitchers (which have a spout for pouring) were often made of porcelain, ironstone or glass. When my husband I married in 1989, my mother-in-law gave us a beautiful hand painted porcelain milk pitcher that had been given to her and my father-in-law as a wedding gift when they married in 1951. The milk pitcher was given to them from their Swanzey Center neighbors and dear friends, Walt and Minnie Day. She believed the milk pitcher was not new when she received it and may have been in Walt and Minnie’s family for some time. Walt and Minnie never had any children and my father-in-law always told us that when he was growing up their house was like a second home and family to him. Walt and Minnie lived in a saltbox house on a large parcel of land next to what was known as Wilcox elementary school.
Our milk pitcher is about 24” in circumference and about 6½” high and holds 2 quarts of milk.
From research on the internet I learned that the green-back stamp imprinted on the bottom of the pitcher, Z.S. & Co BAVARIA, was used from 1880 to 1918. There are several different stamps from this company. The Z.S. & Co BAVARIA firm was established in Rehau (Rehau is a town in Bavaria, Germany) in 1880 by Johann Nicol Adam Zeh. His partners were Johann Nicol Jacob junior, Georg Adam Winterling, Johann Nicol Jacob, Jr., Johann Andreas Karl Wolfel and Johann Paulus Hertel. In 1908 the company opened its own art department. In 1910 it was transformed into a limited company (Porzellanfabrik Zeh, Scherzer & Co. A.G.). It exported over 70 percent of its production to the United States. The quality of Zeh Scherzer products was compared to Rosenthal or Hutschenreuther (Rosenthal was the market leader for high-quality porcelain and glassware in Germany and was the world market leader in conjunction with Waterford Wedgwood). In 1924 Porzellanfabrik Zeh, Scherzer & Co. A.G. bought Porzellanfabrik Elster located in Mühlhausen in Saxony Germany and owned it until 1935. In 1992 the company stopped production of porcelain.
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtors in Keene and a volunteer CASA. Her pastimes are writing short stories, ancestry research and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats and can be reached at rblaisthompson@gmail.com.
