At the holidays, my booth at Twin Elm Farm in Peterborough was packed with all kinds of Christmas décor. Baubles, candles and cute little ornaments were on every surface because that’s what sells in November and December. Well, for the second year in a row, furniture was also selling. Wonderful… yet when two tables went out the door in two days, I was suddenly desperate for table space for all those ornaments.

I had a 1-drawer hall table at home that was on my list for a re-do but I just grabbed it, slapped a price on it and brought it in. Those little penguins and reindeer didn’t have to sit on the floor at least. After Christmas and I’d cleared out any holiday items that didn’t sell, I left the table in there. Priced reasonably, no one seemed to give it a second glance. It was just an old piece of brown furniture. I’d read recently that stained and varnished pieces were making a comeback but I’m not seeing it yet.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.