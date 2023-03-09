At the holidays, my booth at Twin Elm Farm in Peterborough was packed with all kinds of Christmas décor. Baubles, candles and cute little ornaments were on every surface because that’s what sells in November and December. Well, for the second year in a row, furniture was also selling. Wonderful… yet when two tables went out the door in two days, I was suddenly desperate for table space for all those ornaments.
I had a 1-drawer hall table at home that was on my list for a re-do but I just grabbed it, slapped a price on it and brought it in. Those little penguins and reindeer didn’t have to sit on the floor at least. After Christmas and I’d cleared out any holiday items that didn’t sell, I left the table in there. Priced reasonably, no one seemed to give it a second glance. It was just an old piece of brown furniture. I’d read recently that stained and varnished pieces were making a comeback but I’m not seeing it yet.
When I bought a really old scrubbed pine tavern table at auction, I brought it in and took the brown piece home. Should I just paint it and wax it? Strip it and wax it? I decided instead to distress it and make it look like it had been sitting for years in an old tavern.
I believe the piece is walnut and it was stained a dark brown. The top showed wear, revealing the lighter wood beneath the stain. So, the first thing I did was strip the top. I used Citrus Strip. Much less toxic than the old stuff. I applied it heavily to the top and gave it about three hours to do its thing. Welp, when I started using a wide spackle blade to scrape off the goo, it was apparent the stain was not going to come off.
Stained pieces are very difficult to strip. If you’re really determined, the best thing to do is sand away the stain and it’s laborious and time consuming. Depending upon the wood, stain can be absorbed up to about an eighth of an inch into the surface! I wasn’t surprised at the results and it at least had removed the glossy topcoat.
Next, I took a quart of good old Glidden flat paint in a red called French Stripe and painted all the sides and legs. I’d added a wooden knob to the drawer so the drawer front also got a coat. Then, on the top, I somewhat strategically painted streaks of red on the surface, visualizing where arms, plates and tableware would have worn down the paint over time. I left those areas mostly bare. I really wanted it to look good and worn down so not completely covering the top with paint would save me time sanding most of it all off.
The next step was a good hand sanding, further wearing away some of the red paint on the top as well as on the legs and particularly the bottom stretcher piece where I envisioned people’s feet might have rested. One final bit of distressing I usually do is bang a few dents here and there or take a can and scrape it’s rounded edge on the surface… little things to imitate various accidents the table would have experienced over the years. If all you do is uniformly sand the corners and outside leg surfaces, it’s not as convincing and will look too much like a repro from Home Goods. At least that’s my theory.
Finally, I gave the table a good waxing with Miss Mustardseed’s antiquing wax. It’s a wax that looks kind of like brown shoe polish. It “dirties” the piece up even more while at the same time enhancing the warm woodgrain. The next day, I polished the table with a soft white cotton rag which gave it a nice glow and helped seal the wax. Voila! It was ready to go back in the shop yet it will appear like a completely different piece. What do you think? Do you like the distressed old farm tavern look or do you prefer the traditional stain and varnish?
