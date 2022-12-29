Should old acquaintance be forgot?
BigStock

I’d long been confused about the first line of Auld Lang Syne, “Should old acquaintance be forgot.” The traditional song sung at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve to welcome in the new year has always seemed sad to me. I had understood it to be a sad letting go of old friends or family that had moved on or passed. As Wikipedia explains it, though, it’s a rhetorical question. Of course, you shouldn’t forget old acquaintances.

The song itself is an old Scottish poem. Written by Robert Burns in 1788, based on an even earlier Scottish song. Translated literally, auld lang syne means “old long since” or days gone by, times long past. The first line of the chorus, “For old lang syne” can be loosely translated to mean “for the sake of old times.” There’s been multiple other poems and songs, even earlier than Burns’ that have used the “auld lang syne” expression as an introduction similar to “Once upon a time” in Scots language. Burns did not hide the fact that he’d “collected” the song lyrics and made them his own. It’s also questionable whether the current melody associated with Old Lang Syne was the one Burns originally applied his lyrics to. The song as we know it gained popularity in the other British Isles and traveled to all parts of the world as people emigrated.

