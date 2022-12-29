I’d long been confused about the first line of Auld Lang Syne, “Should old acquaintance be forgot.” The traditional song sung at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve to welcome in the new year has always seemed sad to me. I had understood it to be a sad letting go of old friends or family that had moved on or passed. As Wikipedia explains it, though, it’s a rhetorical question. Of course, you shouldn’t forget old acquaintances.
The song itself is an old Scottish poem. Written by Robert Burns in 1788, based on an even earlier Scottish song. Translated literally, auld lang syne means “old long since” or days gone by, times long past. The first line of the chorus, “For old lang syne” can be loosely translated to mean “for the sake of old times.” There’s been multiple other poems and songs, even earlier than Burns’ that have used the “auld lang syne” expression as an introduction similar to “Once upon a time” in Scots language. Burns did not hide the fact that he’d “collected” the song lyrics and made them his own. It’s also questionable whether the current melody associated with Old Lang Syne was the one Burns originally applied his lyrics to. The song as we know it gained popularity in the other British Isles and traveled to all parts of the world as people emigrated.
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And the days of auld lang syne?
For auld lang syne, my dear
For auld lang syne
We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet
For the sake of auld lang syne
And surely you will buy your cup
And surely I’ll buy mine!
We’ll take a cup of kindness yet
For the sake of auld lang syne
We two have paddled in the stream
From morning sun till night
The seas between us Lord and swell
Since the days of auld lang syne
Interestingly, while researching the New Year’s song, I came across some interesting articles about strange Victorian-era New Year’s traditions. From “11 Unusual Victorian New Year’s Traditions” by Keith Johnston at mentalfloss.com and “Top 10 Victorian New Year’s Traditions & Superstitions” at Victoriantradingco.wordpress.com. Here’s a few of the ones I found the most intriguing:
The Home Threshold: At the stroke of midnight in Victorian days, the front door was to be flung open and the new year welcomed in to shouts of “Welcome, Welcome!” The head of the household would throw a cake (or loaf of bread) at the door to insure a year with no hunger. It was also important that the correct person be the first one to enter in the front door. Varying regionally in the British Isles, it was considered bad luck for a blonde man to enter first. In other regions, it was the exact opposite. The brunettes brought bad tidings if they were the first and it was exceptionally bad to allow a woman to be the first to cross the threshold.
Victorian Speed Dating: New Year’s Day, for wealthier families, usually meant an open house where, by invitation, eligible bachelors were brought in to meet and converse very briefly with the unmarried young women of the house. They’d be gone in about 15 minutes and the next one would arrive. Apparently, it was not uncommon, though, for young gentlemen to be more interested in the spirit libations offered than the young women themselves.
Don’t take anything out of the house before bringing something in. A northern England superstition was “Take out, then take in, Bad luck will begin. Take in, then take out, Good luck comes about.”
Force someone to ride “the stang” on New Year’s Day: Originally a medieval custom, riding the stang meant forcing someone to ride on a pole carried by a mob of men to the nearest pub and paying a fine to the crowd to be set free. Originally a punishment for criminals and “immoral” people, the tradition lasted into Victorian era as just a bit of mischievous New Year’s fun.
Bizarre Postcards: Victorians typically marked all holidays and special occasions with postcards bearing well wishes. Pigs and clover were considered bearers of good fortune so they were often illustrated on the cards. Often, though, Victorians used very dark humor in their holiday cards. They’d feature dead birds frequently, mischievous monkeys and gun-toting dogs. The Kinney Tobacco Company produced special New Year’s cards that showed images of children being stamped with the date of the passing year and thrown into a cauldron to be made into soup.
My New Year’s resolution is to find some of those wicked postcards to collect… particularly the ones with dead birds and terrified children. Happy New Year’s readers!
