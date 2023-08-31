Serendipitous Timing

For local business owner and longtime Spofford resident Michelle Phippard, timing is everything. Her store, Serendipity House, opened its doors at 22 Glebe Road in Spofford last month and is a destination for curated curiosities, antiques, and home and garden, as well as an artisan and DIY boutique.
The shop offers what she calls an eclectic and well-made mix of old and new, items that she loves and strives to put together in new and creative ways so that they all work together. From the greenery of houseplants and neutrals of ironstone pottery to the warm wooden tones of antique furniture pieces and light-catching colored glass, it all flows almost seamlessly throughout the large open space, allowing the eye to wonder and marvel.
It is the fruition of a vision that’s been many years in the making. A married mother of two college-aged children, Phippard left her career in children’s therapy a decade ago, but her passion for design and décor goes back three decades, she said, to when she would assist friends and relatives with their interior design projects during her summers off from the school system.
Over the years it evolved, and she maintained booths at several local antique shops from Keene to Peterborough. Her skilled and creative furniture painting led her down the path to first establishing Serendipity House as an online retailer of furniture painting products, as well as a teaching space where she offers workshops and tutorials on the techniques she implements.
She has been a design team member for Iron Orchid Designs (IOD) since the company first started, a maker of transfers, molds, stamps, and paint inlays. As such, she is given early access to their new product releases and she demonstrates their use for the company through videos and tutorials, accessible via her website, serendipity.house, and her YouTube channel.
Attracting a nationwide audience, her Facebook page now has 28,000 followers and her YouTube channel has more than 7,000 subscribers. The name Serendipity House reflects the role that timing has played in the beginnings and growth of her business.
“The timing was right,” she explained. “It was serendipitous. It just kind of happened, but with a lot of hard work.”
After more than a year of searching for a property and the months-long purchasing process and subsequent permitting, she broke ground for the brick-and-mortar store in December of 2022. Although she had hoped to use the site’s previous structure, it inevitably could not be renovated.
Although there were many surprises along the way, she’s pleased with the store’s outcome and has plans to expand the footprint by adding an outdoor garden area next spring with a nostalgic and homey vibe. The shop will be open year-round, she said, and following Christmas, she intends to offer classes on furniture-painting techniques, with an emphasis on proper preparation.
While she does offer a selection of local artisan products including stained glass by GG’s Studio Designs, fresh flowers from Pisgah Farm, jewelry by Soul Bird, custom pottery pieces by West Hill Studio, artwork by Donna Cary Art, sculptures and pottery by Carina Roestorf, and baked goods by Tricia’s Kitchen, as well as antique Persian rugs and books, she is constantly sourcing for the furniture and goods she offers.
“I’m a one-woman show,” she said of running every department of the business.
Phippard is also committed to offering primarily American-made and ethically sourced products and aims to provide something at every price point for her customers.
“I want to carry pieces that will last and that look good, like functional art.” she emphasized of her carefully curated collection of wares.
A self-confessed plant fanatic and perennial gardener, the shop also carries a variety of houseplants and features a working antique sink for watering. It’s this kind of attention to detail that makes the shop look and feel extra special to customers.
As the final storage container was hauled away from the parking lot last weekend, she couldn’t help but do a little happy dance for the milestone moment.
“I’ve had a vision for so long, and I had to go all-in,” she said. “It was all or nothing.”
With an ever-changing and frequently refreshed inventory, finding and offering a selection of unique items that can be used in different ways will always be at the heart of her vision for the shop, welcoming those with an appreciation for well-made furniture and more.
“It’s an experience,” Phippard said. “A destination place.”
Serendipity House is at 22 Glebe Road (right off Route 9) in Spofford and is open Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 603-358-0520 or michelle@serendipity.house. Visit Serendipity House online at serendipity.house or follow the shop on social media for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.