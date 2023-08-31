Serendipitous Timing

For local business owner and longtime Spofford resident Michelle Phippard, timing is everything. Her store, Serendipity House, opened its doors at 22 Glebe Road in Spofford last month and is a destination for curated curiosities, antiques, and home and garden, as well as an artisan and DIY boutique.

The shop offers what she calls an eclectic and well-made mix of old and new, items that she loves and strives to put together in new and creative ways so that they all work together. From the greenery of houseplants and neutrals of ironstone pottery to the warm wooden tones of antique furniture pieces and light-catching colored glass, it all flows almost seamlessly throughout the large open space, allowing the eye to wonder and marvel.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.