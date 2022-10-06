Scrap it or Reupholster it?

With antiques and vintage things being my side gig, I’m always on the lookout for good, comfortable chairs with appealing and non-worn upholstery. As a re-seller, I know that, in general, customers do not want to have to do a thing to a piece that they buy. It’s agonizing to see beautiful old, upholstered pieces up on the auction block not even receiving a single bid because the upholstery is in rough shape or, at the very least, completely outdated.
More times than I can count, I’ve dragged home nice old club chairs or “bergère” pieces that I got an exceptionally good deal on, only to realize that the “little” work the piece needs to make it saleable is really a whole lot of work. To get a chair professionally reupholstered is expensive. My $40 find will take at least another $200 but probably closer to $300 or more to get it reupholstered. Add those two together plus at least a $75 profit margin… $415. Can I really get $415 for the chair at my booth? Maybe but maybe not. With only a $75 margin, there’s no room for haggling plus the house takes a 6% cut.
A year or two before Covid, two friends and I took an upholstery class for that very reason. What a great skill it would be to have. Plus, another employment side gig idea! Well, let me tell you, that $200-$300 is worth every penny. It is HARD work. It takes forever to pull a chair apart… tack by tack and layer by layer. Then, after hours of that, you do the whole process in reverse. Upholstering is not very forgiving. If you make a mistake, it will probably be detectable so you’re better off undoing the work you’ve just done and remedying the problem. We had a very fun, salt-of-the-earth instructor. She’d usually have a cold can of beer nearby and would float between the three of us, guiding our hands… showing where she predicted a problem was going to be… taking over for a bit to get us through the rough spots. You know that piping that serves as trim on most couches and chairs? It’s usually a cord covered in the same fabric as the rest of the piece so you’d think it would be fairly easy to produce. Well, it’s not. Something about the weft of the fabric’s weave and creating this large tunnel of fabric where you’ll hopefully cut against the grain to produce these long, skinny strips. Yikes. I never did quite grasp that trick.
Unfortunately, I never finished the chair. All three of us took our projects home, excited to finish them with our newfound knowledge. Luckily, one of my friends had brought a much simpler project of a mid-century chair where only the back and the seat were upholstered. She finished hers and went on to do another one. My other friend and I brought fairly involved projects… me, a wing chair and he, a barrel-arm chair… both with lots of piping. My chair still sits up on one of my workbenches in the basement, covered with a sheet… exactly as it was when I placed it there over three years ago.
So, how do you know if an upholstered piece is worth having it re-covered or just put out on the curb? There’s a couple factors to consider. The most important being is sentiment. If you love a piece… it’s comfort level, its funky style or even just the memories it brings because you received it from someone you love, then just get it re-upholstered. There’s usually a bit of a wait as most upholsterers have a backlog of projects waiting. Get your piece in the queue and ask the upholsterer what type of fabric you should choose. Pick a fabric that you really like and think would fit the style of the piece and your decor.
If there’s not any emotional attachment to that sofa and it’s showing years of hard usage, ask yourself if, in general, is it worth it to have it re-upholstered? Is it really comfortable and just “fits” your space really well? Is it a fairly inexpensive piece (under $1,000 for a sofa) that might be cheaper just to replace? Is it at least decent enough that you could donate it, feeling sure someone could make good use of it. A sofa takes up a lot of room in a landfill and you’ll probably have to pay a fee to drop it there. Also important, is it a really good quality piece? If it’s got a hardwood frame, hand-tied springs and solid, multi-layered fill, it might be worth hanging on to. If it’s just a bunch of particleboard, steel and staples… maybe not.
In any event, know that the price tag of having an upholstered piece re-covered is well earned and you should thank your professional profusely when you get the piece back and complement them on their craftsmanship. Their hands are probably calloused and may even have a few blackened nails from a tack hammer. Someday, I may give upholstering another try. Maybe I’ll pick a simpler project to begin with though. Meanwhile, my cat Vivian thinks that sheet-draped chair down in the basement is just the right “fit” for her and she’d like to keep it.
