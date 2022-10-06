Scrap it or Reupholster it?

With antiques and vintage things being my side gig, I’m always on the lookout for good, comfortable chairs with appealing and non-worn upholstery. As a re-seller, I know that, in general, customers do not want to have to do a thing to a piece that they buy. It’s agonizing to see beautiful old, upholstered pieces up on the auction block not even receiving a single bid because the upholstery is in rough shape or, at the very least, completely outdated.

More times than I can count, I’ve dragged home nice old club chairs or “bergère” pieces that I got an exceptionally good deal on, only to realize that the “little” work the piece needs to make it saleable is really a whole lot of work. To get a chair professionally reupholstered is expensive. My $40 find will take at least another $200 but probably closer to $300 or more to get it reupholstered. Add those two together plus at least a $75 profit margin… $415. Can I really get $415 for the chair at my booth? Maybe but maybe not. With only a $75 margin, there’s no room for haggling plus the house takes a 6% cut.

