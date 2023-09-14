School Days
Copy of antique photo (Black & White) donated to Dublin Historical Society by Rachel Plimpton.

I have an antique slate blackboard that measures 20 x 26 and weighs 13 pounds. It’s a solid piece of slate with no backing and held together with a dovetailed wooden frame. It’s well chalked from the many years of use that I can only imagine came from the hands of many teachers and students. It’s heavy to lug around but I do love using it as a display during the holidays to write messages on. Today these chalkboards are a decorative find, but at one time they served as a very important and needed educational tool.

The teaching instruments of the 1800’s were as simple as the one-room schoolhouses filled with shared desks and children of all ages. Paper was expensive in the 1800’s so each child used a reusable small handheld “slate book” to write their lessons on and their “pencil” was either soapstone or chalk. In 1801, a Scotland headmaster named James Pillans began using a very large piece of slate at the front of his classroom for all the students to see at the same time. This was the beginning of what would become known as the blackboard and caught on quickly in the United States. The effectiveness of a blackboard revolutionized the classroom teaching method and became known as one of the most important educational tools invented. The Dublin Historical Society has a wonderful circa 1916 photo on their website of the teacher and students sitting for lunch in front of the blackboard at schoolhouse No. 2.


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.