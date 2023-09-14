School Days

I have an antique slate blackboard that measures 20 x 26 and weighs 13 pounds. It’s a solid piece of slate with no backing and held together with a dovetailed wooden frame. It’s well chalked from the many years of use that I can only imagine came from the hands of many teachers and students. It’s heavy to lug around but I do love using it as a display during the holidays to write messages on. Today these chalkboards are a decorative find, but at one time they served as a very important and needed educational tool.
The teaching instruments of the 1800’s were as simple as the one-room schoolhouses filled with shared desks and children of all ages. Paper was expensive in the 1800’s so each child used a reusable small handheld “slate book” to write their lessons on and their “pencil” was either soapstone or chalk. In 1801, a Scotland headmaster named James Pillans began using a very large piece of slate at the front of his classroom for all the students to see at the same time. This was the beginning of what would become known as the blackboard and caught on quickly in the United States. The effectiveness of a blackboard revolutionized the classroom teaching method and became known as one of the most important educational tools invented. The Dublin Historical Society has a wonderful circa 1916 photo on their website of the teacher and students sitting for lunch in front of the blackboard at schoolhouse No. 2.
Much of the slate for the blackboards in New England came from quarries in nearby Vermont and Maine. The slate boards were delivered by train to wherever needed.
New Hampshire has always been known for its granite quarries and it was Vermont that was known for slate. On the Poultney, Vermont historical society website it states:
‘The slate industry transformed Poultney in the last half of the 19th century. The first quarry in Poultney was the famed Eureka Quarry established in 1852 by Daniel Hooker. The initial applications of slate products were school slates for writing and slate pencils. By the late 1840s the Allen quarry was producing 600 school slates per day.
When I was researching old slate blackboards, I found an amazing article that NPR reported on back in 2015. While a construction crew was deconstructing Emerson High School in Oklahoma City, OK, they discovered behind the walls many old slate chalkboards that lined the walls of that school in 1917. The chalk writing is still vibrant and untouched! Hidden behind those walls were lessons taught and left for us to find over 100 years later! There is cursive writing, drawings of children and one with a very interesting mathematical wheel drawn in chalk that was used to teach multiplication.
I love the movie Hidden Figures about three female African American mathematicians that worked for NASA in 1961. I was amazed at the use of the full wall blackboard that was pivotal for calculating and sharing the orbital parameters that would put John Glenn on the moon! Chalkboards were once regarded as an important tool for teaching mathematical equations. Some believe that the time needed to wright on the blackboard slowed things down enough to thoroughly evolve and convey thoughts. I remember classes at Monadnock High School led by teachers at the head of the class writing with chalk on an almost full-wall chalkboard. But it wasn’t black by that time. Sometime in the 1960’s the blackboard turned to green, and the name changed to chalkboard. I’ve read that the change was made because the green was easier on the eyes. Maybe that’s true but I also wonder if the large pieces of slate also became unsustainable? By the 1980’s the chalkboard advanced and evolved into whiteboards, dry erase boards, overhead projectors, computers and now smart boards. Today you can purchase several products to mimic the blackboard such as black chalk paint and writable/wipeable chalk contact paper. But somehow old things often come full circle and become wanted and treasured again. That’s the case with old slate blackboards. These original slate blackboards have become sought after mostly for decorating purposes but also for utilitarian use such as posting reminders or menus for the week in your kitchen! I think I paid $45.00 for mine about 10 years ago. I recently found an antique blackboard for sale online that measured 29”x17” and selling for $295.00.
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtors in Keene and a volunteer CASA. Her pastimes are writing short stories, ancestry research and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats and can be reached at rblaisthompson@gmail.com.
