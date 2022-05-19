Saarinen Tulip Tables from the 1950s

Many fashion and decor trends seem to recycle decades later. Vintage and retro designs are revisited and reused time and time again and the Saarinen tulip tables are no exception.
This mid-century modern furniture was a hot item from the 1950s. They were eye-catching, simple and very unique due to not having four table legs as most tables around that time. This table instead, had a pedestal bottom. There were also the Saarinen tulip chairs designed to accompany these tables with the same, matching pedestal bottom.
This simplified pedestal-style is rising in popularity again and many are jumping at the opportunity to buy these tables and chairs. They work well with a modern or a contemporary style. They also offer versatility with their uses. The tables can be used for full sized dining, a smaller kitchen table, coffee table, a side table, or even a meeting table in an office.
The tulip tables were designed in 1956 by Eero Saarinen, a Finnish-American architect. Saarinen is also well known for some of the buildings he designed for airports such as JFK New York, San Francisco and Dulles Washington. He also designed the arch of St. Louis and the headquarters for the New York based CBS. Though Saarinen passed away in 1961 at the age of 51 years old, Knoll International still produces his original designs.
When it comes to the design of the tables, he created them to get rid of what he thought was the ugliness of table legs. His furniture designs used modern materials to form perfect curves and proportions that he felt were more elegant than your standard furniture designs.
The table’s lack of legs doesn’t hinder its stability as many may think. The base is large and heavy enough that it is perfectly stable and sound. The lack of legs also helps make rooms look slightly bigger and gives plenty of foot room for anyone sitting at the table.
The bases of Saarinen tables along with their matching tulip chairs are made of different metals such as aluminum, iron and other alloys and come in black, white or platinum. Knock-offs are often found to be made of plastic or wood or a different kind of material. The table is also one smooth piece, so there would not be any seams on the top or on the pedestal bottom. The top is made with a glossy finish that is resistant to scratches and chips.
Saarinen tulip tables not only come in a variety of sizes, they have a variety of shades and finishes and come in circular or oval shapes. Some are even made specifically for outdoor use.
The Saarinen tulip chairs are almost shaped like a tulip flower and have a cushioned seat and conforms to the body, so they are not only stylish, but comfortable to sit in. They sit on a swivel base, so they are very easy to get in and out of and don’t have to be dragged on the floor.
Saarinen tables and chairs are made in Italy or the United States depending on the material used to make them. You will find a KnollStudio logo and Eero Saarinen’s signature on the underside of each authentic Saarinen table. The same will be present for the tulip chair. Knock-off designs will not have any of these markings and would most likely be plain on the undersides.
The price range for these tables is around $3,000 to $6,000 new, directly from Knoll. You may be able to find these tables used online in places such as eBay or possibly locally, for a lesser price.
If it’s more of just the look you are after, and you don’t necessarily need the authenticity of owning a real Saarinen Tulip Table, you can find an abundance of options online with a much smaller price tag associated with them.