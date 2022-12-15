It was early 1939 and Montgomery Ward was one of the top retail chains. Everyone loved and couldn’t wait to get their Christmas catalogue. In those early years Montgomery Ward would hand out free coloring books to the children that visited the store with their parents during the holiday. It was a great marketing tactic to get shoppers in the door. But during the Great Depression there were a lot fewer people who could afford to shop for anything but necessities. The giant department store needed an idea that was affordable for them and would also draw moms, dads and their wide-eyed children through the door for holiday shopping. Robert L. May was an in-house advertising copywriter for Montgomery Ward. He was asked by his boss to write some copy for a cheerful children’s book that they could give away to the Christmas shoppers that year to create good-will. Robert May, just 35 years old, worked on the story at home and in his spare time for nearly six months. He chose a reindeer as his character, donned him with the name Rudolph and brought him to life with memories and emotions from his own childhood. The little soft cover book, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, was published by Montgomery Ward in December of 1939 and handed out to 2.4 million shoppers who adored it! Another printing in 1946 brought joy to 3.6 million more shoppers! That same year, RCA Victor offered May a record deal to read the poem and record it, which he did. The popularity of Rudolph continued into 1949 when May asked his brother-in-law, Johnny Marks, to write the song lyrics and music for a musical adaption of the Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer story. It was recorded by Gene Autry, sold two million the first year and went on to become Autry’s biggest hit of his career.
During the height of the popularity for Rudolph, merchandising records, toys and trinkets of all kinds flooded the market. One of the then and now highly sought after items was marketed by W.T. Grant or Grants as most of us remember it. From 1966 to 1976, Grants Department Store in Keene was the anchor store in what is now the Walmart plaza. Grant’s store branded all of their electronics and related merchandise under the name BRADFORD after the founders hometown of Bradford County, Pennsylvania. Like many national department stores of that time, Grants arranged for a low price exclusive record label, Columbia Records. It just happened that Columbia records was the label Gene Autry was signed with. Grants marketed a little 3 ½ - inch hard plastic Rudolph ‘record topper’ that stood on a 3-inch miniature record and was placed on top of a 7-inch 45 record so you could watch him spin as the song played. Because these little spinning plastic Rudolph’s were so popular, additional ones were made with a hanger on its back so you could use them as ornaments for your Christmas tree.
