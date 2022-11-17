If you’ve followed my Pickin’ & Pokin’ articles for a time now, you might remember previous rants about the price of lampshades so get ready for round two on that front. If you haven’t heard my little diatribe about lamps, jump on board and compare notes with me about the apparently precious commodity that is the lamp shade.

Partner Joe and I just got back home from a week away to check out our little hurricane-swept doublewide down in Port Charlotte, Florida. More on that at another time. We had a lovely, attentive house and pet sitter but despite their loving attention, we found that someone (narrowed down to one of two canines) had a little accident in the salon while we were away. The salon is really a huge family room that I’m embarrassed to admit has fallen victim to my antiques and vintage side gig. It is an absolute mess of dozens of pieces of art, boxes of silverplate, small tables that need to be painted, old oriental rugs and tons and I mean tons of lamps.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.