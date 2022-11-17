If you’ve followed my Pickin’ & Pokin’ articles for a time now, you might remember previous rants about the price of lampshades so get ready for round two on that front. If you haven’t heard my little diatribe about lamps, jump on board and compare notes with me about the apparently precious commodity that is the lamp shade.
Partner Joe and I just got back home from a week away to check out our little hurricane-swept doublewide down in Port Charlotte, Florida. More on that at another time. We had a lovely, attentive house and pet sitter but despite their loving attention, we found that someone (narrowed down to one of two canines) had a little accident in the salon while we were away. The salon is really a huge family room that I’m embarrassed to admit has fallen victim to my antiques and vintage side gig. It is an absolute mess of dozens of pieces of art, boxes of silverplate, small tables that need to be painted, old oriental rugs and tons and I mean tons of lamps.
Joe got the honor of cleanup on aisle 5 in the salon because it’s well established that the moment I attempt to perform the chore, I start convulsing in dry heaves. Now, I’m no wilting flower when it comes to hard work and I’ll clean a chicken house with months’ worth of poop and not blink an eye. There’s just something about dog excrement that immediately starts to make me gag. I don’t know that I could be an urban dog owner with those little blue bags you take with you on walks to pick up the freshly deposited number twos. And then you have to carry it, swinging in the breeze with one hand and the leash in the other!
I’ve gotten off track. So, I could hear Joe in the salon attempting to clean things up and several F-bombs erupted as he tried to maneuver around my hoarder’s paradise that was once a great room. Clangs and bangs. I recognized the sound of lamp harps crashing together. All those lamps. All of them without shades or with dated or damaged shades that just have to be replaced before I could think of selling them in my booth at Twin Elm Farm.
Lampshades are crazy expensive and I don’t understand why. I can buy a nice lamp base for around $20 at auction but it inevitably needs a new shade. So, let’s say it’s a pretty, modern, squatty ceramic base that looks kind of old-world, like an unearthed old olive jar. Great lines, a dusty grey clay look. Cord and socket in great shape. The diameter is a hefty 15” so the shade would need to be 16-18” around (I’m thinking drum shade now) and be about 12-14” tall. Remember, you want the shade to cover the socket hardware just barely for the right fit. Well, a little scan online of pricing and the cheapest suitable shade I found was $60. AND, this one requires assembly. That’s right. It will arrive with two round metal frames and a 14” wide roll of linen-covered hardback/flexible plastic with clips to attach the frame. Not exactly the quality I was looking for but, if it were about half that price, I’d probably go for it.
Before I let myself devolve into some conspiracy theory about shade manufacturers all in collusion to keep prices high, I Googled the question “Why are lampshades so expensive?” Several articles popped up and the cumulative answer I found was shipping expense. Lampshades take up a lot of box space and packing materials to ship… whether you direct order online or buy them at a brick-and-mortar retailer. The shipping is the vexing issue. That 18” shade would require at least a 20” box and there’d need to be structural packing material involved to prevent damage. Lamp shades are fragile.
There are some options for us Frugal Fannies out there, though. I’ve had the most success with buying open-box (customer returns) shades through Amazon Warehouse. Don’t be too wary about the customer return. Amazon’s not going to ship you a shade that’s significantly damaged. There might be slight bumps and bruises but oftentimes, shades are returned because the wrong size was ordered or people realize that funky square shade really doesn’t work with a round lamp base (I’ve got several out in the salon to prove it. I’m sure the right lamps will come along some day.)
Lamps Plus is another online retailer that has some bargains. Not across the board mind you. You have to do a bit of digital pickin’ & pokin’ but there are deals to be found. Finally, Overstock.com. Very similar to Amazon Warehouse, it just takes some time to plow through the vast selection available for the best deals on just the right shade.
Thanks for reading this Chapter 2 on my never-ending lampshade frustration. Someday, a manufacturer/retailer is going to see the fortune that could be made by producing affordable yet appealing shades for that 1982 faux mercury glass lamp base with the silk bell shade in shiny, brassy fabric that just needs a little updating.
