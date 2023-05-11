The aromas of sawdust and finishing products fill the air as one enters through the front door of Wind River Woodworking in Chesterfield. The warmth of rich wood tones greets the eye in every direction and in every furniture form, from headboards and bureaus, to tables, chests, and a multitude of chairs in every shape and size.

A row of old broken chairs hangs high overhead. The chairs are more than just an interesting decoration; they are a wooden junkyard of sorts, an ever-present source for salvaging chair parts.


