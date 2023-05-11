The aromas of sawdust and finishing products fill the air as one enters through the front door of Wind River Woodworking in Chesterfield. The warmth of rich wood tones greets the eye in every direction and in every furniture form, from headboards and bureaus, to tables, chests, and a multitude of chairs in every shape and size.
A row of old broken chairs hangs high overhead. The chairs are more than just an interesting decoration; they are a wooden junkyard of sorts, an ever-present source for salvaging chair parts.
Wind River Woodworking is a small shop that specializes in the restoration and refinishing of antique and fine furniture, incorporating a thorough and professional approach for every customer. Dedicated to preserving the craft of woodworking, owner Adam Lempel has been restoring furniture for close to 40 years now, he said.
After a five-year apprenticeship, he worked for a New York fine woodworker and then a piano shop before landing in Chesterfield 30 years ago, making the big move northeast to start his own thing, as well as a family.
“I’ve been busy since day one,” he said of the business. “It’s a neat little niche and that’s why it’s stayed busy.”
Wind River’s services include restoration and refinishing with all stripping work done by hand and careful fabrication and replacement of missing pieces. The shop also specializes in furniture repairs, offering everything from reglueing to rebuilds.
Additional services include custom cabinetry, restoration of architectural woodwork, and in-home polishing or touch-up of fine furniture. Chair caning and reupholstering services are also available, and Lempel subcontracts with experienced professionals, like a longtime chair caner and New England Fabrics and Bemis Upholstery & Designs (both in Keene), to provide these repairs through Wind River. They often refer customers to Wind River in return.
“Networking is really, really important,” Lempel stressed of these connections, adding of the chair caner, “Few do it and fewer do it well.”
And while the majority of the work he does is repairs and basic kinds of things like refinishing damaged pieces, regluing, or such, restoring family heirlooms has become about a third of his business, he says.
“People are starting to realize that history is important and it’s nice to pass things down,” Lempe said.
He’s even seen families who have written down the history of a piece on a sheet of paper and then keep it with the heirloom for future generations to read and appreciate.
While the pieces run the gamut in value, he’s worked on a lot of beautiful antique furniture out of many towns in the region, like Jaffrey and Dublin. The shop offers free estimates, as well as free pickup and delivery, within a limited area.
“New England is a great place for furniture,” he said, adding that customers seek him out from as far away as New York for restoration. “I’m on the internet. People find me.”
And it’s not just furniture. He’s restored a little bit of everything over the years, from carousel horses and boat pieces to antique car parts, gunstocks, and radio boxes.
“Anything that comes in that’s wild and crazy, I like,” he laughed.
The pandemic, of course, took an initial hit on the business because of the quarantine aspect, but as time went on there was a lot more business coming his way. While he’s mainly been a one-man show over the years, he now has a part-time helper in Brian Robinson, who may be looking to take over the business in the future.
“He’s really good at what he does,” Lempel said.
Robinson’s help has been invaluable as Lempel and his wife have pursued another dream of opening a glamping business in Vermont, called Grateful Acres, with two cabins and two tent sites, along with a glamping tent.
Glamping, a slang term that’s a mashup of the words “glamorous camping,” has become all the rage over the past several years, especially during COVID when everyone wanted to get away but couldn’t vacation to populated areas.
“It’s killing it,” Lempel said of the business that’s near Somerset Reservoir and also includes the opportunity to kayak.
But Lempel isn’t completely hanging up his sandpaper and brushes quite yet.
“I’ve had fun,” he said of his long career in the craft. “I like it all. Woodworking has been good to me.”
For more information about Wind River Woodworking, contact 603.363.8220 or sales@windriverwoodworking.com. Follow the business on Facebook for updates and to see photos of completed restoration projects.
