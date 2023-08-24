Pot ‘O Beans…

When I was a kid, my Mom would occasionally make baked beans. Over a period of a few hours, the aroma of those beans would permeate the kitchen, making one’s mouth water in anticipation. I remember she baked them in a lidded round-shaped crock. When you lifted the stoneware lid, the beans and salt pork would still be bubbling away. A yummy meal awaited us. We’d usually just have white bread and butter along with the beans but occasionally we’d have canned brown bread.
I bought this pair of bean pots at auction the other day. They’d apparently been in an antiques shop previously and were nicely labeled for me. One was called a Ransbottom and the other, Monmouth. I’ve sold several bean pots over the years and a good old crockery bean pot seems like something every kitchen should have.
I searched for the history of stoneware bean pots and though one article pointed out the overall design was probably based on the Roman olla or aula crocks, the narrow-necked, big-bellied crocks with lids we know seem to have originated here in New England. The narrow neck was to reduce evaporation and the big belly with thick clay walls was meant for slow cooking over a long period of time.
Ransbottom is often associated with Roseville pottery but that’s because both companies were originally based out of Roseville, Ohio. Established in 1900 by Frank Ransbottom and his brother, the company was named Robinson Ransbottom Pottery and they were known for their utilitarian crockery versus the more decorative Roseville pieces.
Monmouth Pottery Company was established in 1894 in Monmouth, Illinois. It also produced mostly utilitarian pieces such as crocks, jugs, stoneware bowls and churns. Monmouth merged with several other stoneware companies in 1906 and became known as Western Stoneware Co. They retained Monmouth’s maple leaf logo however as Monmouth was known as Maple City.
With the advent of crockpots, the use of pottery bean pots has become much less common. Because of their great durability, there’s plenty of old bean pots to be found in antiques and vintage shops so I advocate for every New England home to have one and enjoy a good old pot of baked beans!
