Pot ‘O Beans…

When I was a kid, my Mom would occasionally make baked beans. Over a period of a few hours, the aroma of those beans would permeate the kitchen, making one’s mouth water in anticipation. I remember she baked them in a lidded round-shaped crock. When you lifted the stoneware lid, the beans and salt pork would still be bubbling away. A yummy meal awaited us. We’d usually just have white bread and butter along with the beans but occasionally we’d have canned brown bread.

I bought this pair of bean pots at auction the other day. They’d apparently been in an antiques shop previously and were nicely labeled for me. One was called a Ransbottom and the other, Monmouth. I’ve sold several bean pots over the years and a good old crockery bean pot seems like something every kitchen should have.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.