Have you ever purchased something and afterwards laughed at yourself for buying it? Well, that was my moment about three months ago. Guess what I bought for my vintage shop? 550 pairs of vintage salt and pepper shakers……yes, I really did!
I had the opportunity to peruse and purchase a few salt and pepper shakers, but as I began to go through the many large totes of them, I realized I needed to buy them all. Yes, very funny! There were many reasons I jumped into this large lot of collectibles; the main reason was that they were all SO EPIC and most of this collection was tagged with the year they were purchased and where they came from. Pretty magical to say the least, this was one collection that spanned from the 1950’s through 1990’s.
The amount of hours spent unwrapping 550 sets of salt and peppers was mind blowing. I then began to have a deeper understanding as to why someone would have had such a vast collection. It was a representation (especially with the tagging) of places traveled and special people who also gifted them. That sure is a lot of memories!
And, I would have never thought salt and pepper shakers could hold such value! Many of the ones I purchased, especially the pairs from the 1950’s were so kitschy and fun commended decent money. Want to go on a road trip to Gatlinburg, TN? You can visit The Salt and Pepper Shaker Museum (yes, it’s a real thing!). Another fun fact: the creator of the Mason jar (John Mason) in the 1800’s invented the shakers.
At the end of the day, whatever you collect must speak to you in some way. And, I honestly never would have thought salt and pepper shakers would have appealed to me, the way they do now. And, very interesting; one common trend now is to use them as cake toppers, now that’s fun stuff. Please pass the salt & pepper. Happy March (spring is coming)!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.