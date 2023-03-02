Have you ever purchased something and afterwards laughed at yourself for buying it? Well, that was my moment about three months ago. Guess what I bought for my vintage shop? 550 pairs of vintage salt and pepper shakers……yes, I really did!

I had the opportunity to peruse and purchase a few salt and pepper shakers, but as I began to go through the many large totes of them, I realized I needed to buy them all. Yes, very funny! There were many reasons I jumped into this large lot of collectibles; the main reason was that they were all SO EPIC and most of this collection was tagged with the year they were purchased and where they came from. Pretty magical to say the least, this was one collection that spanned from the 1950’s through 1990’s.

