I saw some marbles recently and childhood memories came rushing back of endless games of shooting marbles. When I was in grade school at Cutler in Swanzey, shooting marbles was a big deal. I can clearly remember the playground behind the school had so many marble shoots just waiting for the recess bell and the kids to come running out to pick their lane. It was a game both boys and girls would play together outside, often sitting or kneeling on the ground in the dirt. The object was to get as many marbles as you could win from the other kids. To do that, someone would set up a small or large pyramid of marbles and maybe dig some small ditches in the ground or add a small dirt barricade in front of it. Then, each kid would take a turn rolling one of their own marbles at the stack. If you hit it and knocked it over, it was all yours! If you missed, the other kid kept all the marbles that were rolled their way. I don’t think I’ve said the names of those different types of marbles since I was nine years old; puries, cat’s eye, swirls, and boulders.

We all had our own marble bags too. They were made of fabric or vinyl and had drawstring ties to close the bag tight. Growing up in Richmond at the 4-corners, you can imagine there wasn’t a lot of entertainment and we made our own. Mom and dad sold small bags of marbles at the store. We played marbles for hours behind the store in our sand garage. Friends would come over from around the neighborhood and there was no clock or measure of time. Some of the games involved drawing a circle in the sand and then stepping away from it and knuckle shooting your marble into the circle to try and hit another marble to win it into your collection. Other times, you might see a few holes dug in the sand and you’d have to stand behind a line and shoot your marble into the hole from a distance. I can remember as kids we’d say we were either playing for fun or playing for keeps. Sometimes we just said “keepsies”. It meant the winning player keeps all the marbles they won. If we played for fun, or we were just practicing our marble rolling and give the marbles back.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.