As I sit here writing this article, I am looking out the screen door at the beautiful sunshine and flowers blooming. Hooray! Nice weather is here; we sure have waited patiently for this time of year. And, with this new season in New England it’s time to set up your porch/patio/yard with fun vintage décor.
So many times I have visited homes on house calls for my business and walked into what seemed like a mid century time capsule. Either their current decorating styles reflected days gone by or it was untouched from when it was set up. I remember growing up we had a super fun metal patio set on our porch that had fantastically vibrant green flowered cushions from the 1970’s. I also really miss sitting on my grandparent’s porch under the flowered umbrella with the tassels hanging off of it….oh, the memories.
The other day one of my friends went to Brimfield and scored some beautiful Solair chairs (which are getting even harder to find). You would probably recognize these round, colorful chairs from balconies of old motels back in the day. They still make them, but of course, vintage is always better!
But what about the vintage webbed aluminum chairs that we all had! They are still CRAZY popular. Even if the webbing breaks you still can find replacement pieces. These are lovely chairs because of their fun colors and they are so light to carry….just toss them in the trunk and go.
I hope you have a fabulous spring setting up your outdoor space, firing up your grill, enjoying the sun on your face and collecting what you love!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup. She is a past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.
