Pages stained and a little tattered from years of use, yield the clues that these vintage church cookbooks were once well used and served a good and important service. Like a cup of warm soup for the soul, the pages recall a simpler time. When you bring out the church cookbook, you bring out the people who maybe you once knew or was the mother of a high school friend. Through these pages are recipes of favorite or tried and true dishes and a glimpse into what their kitchens may have stored many years ago. We are also given some of the cook’s tidbits on where the recipe came from or how they inherited it. The recipes for main dishes, salads and desserts are made from ingredients that might’ve been inexpensive and readily available at the time. These old church cookbooks with spiral bindings may not have the fancy photographs and shiny paper that you find today in bookstores but they serve a common and important service. They were brought together by a church family to almost always raise funds for a purpose. There was always something or someone in need and a cookbook fundraiser of recipes from the congregation was a way to fill these needs. Church cookbooks were printed in small quantities for the local community. That’s what made them so special, (and now hard to find) you knew who made these dishes and probably hoped that Mrs. Clukay would have put her famous apple pie recipe in the Dublin Church cookbook! (but maybe it was a secret recipe) I know my mom has a few of those!
I was fortunate enough to locate some of our local regions vintage church cookbooks ~
Published in 1952, ‘Dublin‘s TREASURE of Personal Recipes’, compiled by the woman’s guild of the Dublin Community, holds a bounty of dishes from the families and friends that once populated the town. I contacted Rosamond ‘Yummy’ Cady from Dublin, and she was absolutely delighted to share her memories and let me borrow the church’s copy of the cookbook. Yummy is the current longest member of her beloved Dublin Community Church. She treasures this cookbook (she and her family call it Grammy Clukay’s cookbook) as her grandmother has several recipes in it, as well as, most of the woman she knew as a child growing up in town. Yummy shared with me; ‘It spurred me to look through the cookbook page by page which actually I do quite often. It’s a walk-through history to thumb through the cookbook so many of the contributors are and were dear and treasured friends. My grandmother is noted in the cookbook as both Mrs. Clifton Clukay and Mrs. Molly Clukay and her actual first name was Maria! She was a marvelously capable and joyful woman and why her recipe for apple pie is not in the cookbook has always astounded me! Best apple pies ever! She and my grandpa lived in what is now the Dublin General Store.’
What is sometimes just as interesting as the old recipes, are the old advertisements. Selling ad space was a way to subsidize the cost of printing the cookbooks so that all the funds raised could go toward the intended purpose. I was absorbed by the old businesses that were once in Dublin and Yummy personally remembers them all ‘My mother’s father started Hafeli’s Fuel and Ice, Clukay’s Garage was located in the area where the Dublin Park preschool is now and Glenn Scribner’s Clover Farm Grocery Store was where The Dublin Community Center is now.’ Well, Grammy Clukay’s apple pie recipe can’t be found in this cookbook but she did leave us with her All Bran Banana Bread recipe and her Ice Box Cookies and Holiday Cookies which Yummy makes each Christmas. Yummy shared that her favorite part of the old cookbook is the recipe on the bottom of page 20 - ‘Preserved Children’ Take 1 large field, half a dozen children, 2 or 3 small dogs, a pinch of brook and some pebbles. Mix the children and dogs well together; put them on the field stirring constantly. Pour the brook over the pebbles; sprinkle the field with flowers; spread over all a deep blue sky and bake in the sun. When brown, set away to cool in the bath tub.’
While searching for more local vintage cookbooks I found someone selling a 1970’s “The Art of Cooking in Swanzey Center”. I reached out to my old classmate Steve Schnyer to see if he had one that may have belonged to his mom. Steve did not, but suggested I contact Joan Hager a long time resident of Swanzey. Joan did have the cookbook that once belonged to her mother Lura Hagar. Joan shared that her mother had bookmarked the apple crisp and highlighted the cranberry fruit balls. Joan’s aunt, Edna Adams, also has recipes in it. Oddly enough Joan was at a book sale to benefit the Swanzey Center Grange renovation and lo and behold she found one of the vintage cookbooks which she grabbed for me! Now I can make the apple crisp and cranberry fruit balls! I really enjoyed seeing recipes in the book from classmates moms: Mrs. Beecher’s Pumpkin Bread, Mrs. Tolman’s Soft Hermits and Mrs. Haselton’s Brownies with Peanut Butter Frosting! Oh! And not to forget some of those old advertisements… The Black Lantern Restaurant (where my husband took me on our first dinner date), C.L. Lane Bucket Company, The Yankee Fryer and The Stage Coach to name a few.
Yet another discovery, St. John’s Parish in Walpole has a lovely vintage cookbook titled ‘Heavenly Creations’. The cover has a drawing of a steaming pie and a pen and ink drawing of their beautiful stone church. In 1902, Hudson E. Bridge presented the parish with the land to build the church as a memorial to his daughter Katherine who died at the age of three in the year 1900. Susan Bridge Blair is one of the cookbook’s contributors and an ancestor to Hudson Bridge. I met with long time church member Mary Schoppmeyer who was pleased to talk about their cookbook. She said she located it, ‘right where we always keep it, in the Parish Kitchen.’ Mary shared that several members of the church who bake for the coffee hour or special events still use the cookbook and that’s why they keep it handy to grab. Mary has a recipe for Deluxe Refrigerator Rolls in the book. It’s a recipe that was handed down to her and shared by her grandmother Agnes Hoover. Mary said ‘a basket of those rolls were on my grandmothers’ table at every Thanksgiving gathering.’ Mary also has her recipe for Rugelach which she makes each year for the famous St. John’s Parish “Holiday Cookie Walk” that the Parish hosts each November. I brought my mom and sister this past year and we took the cookie walk and it was sweet! I also bought some of Mary’s Rugelach and they were delicious! Susan Bridge Blair has a recipe for Shredded Wheat Bread and she writes under the recipe that it was shared with her by her mother Dorothy Flint Bridge back in 1952 soon after Susan married. Like many of the old recipes found on the pages of these cookbooks, her bread is sweetened with molasses. I wonder if at one time molasses was a less expensive ingredient than sugar? Or maybe it just tasted better. At one time, Hellen Bolles was one of the oldest members of St. John’s Parish. Hellen has several recipes in the cookbook and a few caught my eye… Mrs. Eisenhower’s Pumpkin Chiffon Pie and Dilled Cocktail Crackers, Also good with soup or “chowdah.” There is a memorial garden in the front of the Parish in her honor.
I was able to locate one more cookbook when I contacted The United Church of Christ in Keene and was loaned Debbie Garland’s 1988 Anniversary Celebration Cookbook. Elaine Kernozicky and Jeananne Farrah were happy to help with tidbits of information. Their cookbook is a celebration of both the church’s 200th anniversary and 250 years as an established congregation. It is also a celebration of recipes of good times and good food shared by the women’s fellowship of the UCC. Thumbing through the book, it’s hard not to stop and carefully read the quips and stories that follow some of the recipes - Raspberry Whip submitted by Ruth Blythe writes “As a child, this was and still is my favorite dessert. I will gladly pick the berries!” Dorothy Ball writes of Grandma Ball’s Molasses Cookies, “Extra good with glass of milk or hot tea.” “Aunt Alma’s Biscuit” by Alma Goodnow, wrote under the ingredients, ‘My Aunt Alma measured flour with a teacup that was kept in the flour bin. Other measurements were scooped with a spoon or poured onto the palm of her hand to just the right amount. This lady, who worked on their small farm and at Princess Shoe (as I remember) could be very frugal. I recall that I was sworn to secrecy when she showed me how to make baked beans the way Uncle Fred preferred them, mushy! Rather than waste oil to cook the beans longer, when Uncle Fred wasn’t looking, she attacked the beans with a potato masher. Just a few strokes made the beans exactly the right consistency to please Uncle Fred!’
I believe the enduring appeal of the preserved pages in these books has never really gone away. They give us an intimate glimpse into the kitchens of our families, friends and neighbors from decades ago. The Church Cookbooks really are something that should become our slice of life, stained some more and treasured once again. I need to go buy some molasses.
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtors in Keene and a volunteer CASA. Her pastimes are writing short stories, ancestry research and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats and can be reached at rblaisthompson@gmail.com
