Pages stained and a little tattered from years of use, yield the clues that these vintage church cookbooks were once well used and served a good and important service. Like a cup of warm soup for the soul, the pages recall a simpler time. When you bring out the church cookbook, you bring out the people who maybe you once knew or was the mother of a high school friend. Through these pages are recipes of favorite or tried and true dishes and a glimpse into what their kitchens may have stored many years ago. We are also given some of the cook’s tidbits on where the recipe came from or how they inherited it. The recipes for main dishes, salads and desserts are made from ingredients that might’ve been inexpensive and readily available at the time. These old church cookbooks with spiral bindings may not have the fancy photographs and shiny paper that you find today in bookstores but they serve a common and important service. They were brought together by a church family to almost always raise funds for a purpose. There was always something or someone in need and a cookbook fundraiser of recipes from the congregation was a way to fill these needs. Church cookbooks were printed in small quantities for the local community. That’s what made them so special, (and now hard to find) you knew who made these dishes and probably hoped that Mrs. Clukay would have put her famous apple pie recipe in the Dublin Church cookbook! (but maybe it was a secret recipe) I know my mom has a few of those!

I was fortunate enough to locate some of our local regions vintage church cookbooks ~

