For many years I went to auctions at Knotty Pine Auction Gallery in Swanzey on Route 10, and, oh my goodness, the stuff I bought throughout the span of time. When I first arrived in Keene for college back in the ‘80s, it was Knotty Pine Antiques and was a traditional multi-dealer shop run by Steve and Joan Pappas. Later, it was taken over by auctioneer son, John. They had a variety of sales from high-end cataloged weekend auctions to more common fare on Thursday nights and even monthly estate sales. I enjoyed attending them all, though I usually scored more at the lower-end events. The estate sales were particularly fun because they’d run for three days with prices firm on day one; 25% off on day two and finally 50% on the third day, Sunday. I’d often find pieces like old hutches incredibly cheap, take them home and paint and distress them to give them that old-farmhouse look.
Well, all good things must come to an end and so did Knotty Pine Auction Gallery when it burned to the ground a couple years ago. Since then, John’s been holding occasional auctions in Keene at a couple different locations, including at the Historical Society of Cheshire County on Main Street. I thought this was a cool spot to hold them but never got my butt in gear to attend. Held usually on a Friday night, I told John when I bumped into him at a gas station that Friday is my night for Tanqueray & tonics and going out to dinner. Well, that excuse isn’t going to hold water any longer because John finished renovating an old warehouse on Dunbar Street in downtown Keene and has re-opened his auction business as Keene Auctions. I was super psyched to attend an auction there this past Saturday, primarily because I wanted to see what the new digs looked like and also to see if I could snag any deals.
I went with my friend, Roger, with whom I share a booth space at Twin Elm Farm in Peterborough. We walked in, and I was immediately impressed. Nice big, bright space with tall ceilings, as you’d expect in an old warehouse. Very clean and with plenty of seats, new bathrooms and an L-shaped counter to register and pay for items. I was even more excited to see lots of familiar faces. It was like old home day. First I saw John and his parents, Steve and Joan. Joan and I caught up a bit, which was nice. Old friend and occasional worker at the previous estate sales, Jeanne, was there, and we chatted too. Then I bumped into my friend, Jane, who owns Grove & Main Antiques in Peterborough. She was there with old acquaintance and artist, Dan. Next I saw Kathy, who owns Bowerbird Antiques in Peterborough, the owner of Seaver & McLellan Antiques in Jaffrey (probably one of the most knowledgeable antiques dealers in the area), and then I saw Megan and Peter who own Puggys on Emerald Street in Keene. Next up was Phil, who owns Penelope’s in Keene with his wife, Meg. Meg yelled “hello” to me from the counter where she helps run the books during the live auction (aside from having a full-time job at an area human services agency.) Lots of other faces I recognized from the old auction days, too. I sat across the aisle from Peter who was telling me his plans for renovations at Puggy’s, and just before the auction commenced, Jane and Dan sat in the same row as Roger and me.
Now, when it comes to friends who are also antiques dealers… all gathered at an antiques’ auction… there’s a delicate dance that takes place. There’s a certain amount of discussion that occurs on the floor during preview where we all kind of feel each other out regarding items of interest. Just like at a card table, some people are completely poker-faced, while others try to gauge the level of curiosity each has in an item. Roger and I communicate clearly and never bid against each other. We’re close friends and booth mates, so it’s easy. Jane and I are good friends, but we might occasionally both bid on an item if it’s one about which we feel strongly. From the other end of the row, Jane kept nudging me to bid a little higher on an item on which I’d given up. There was an intriguing vintage brass, wall-mounted coat rack with horse heads on each end. We both really liked it. The opening bid was higher than I would jump at, and it finally went higher than Jane would go as well. Peter across the aisle and I both bid on an antique coffee grinder, but then he deferred to me, which was awfully courteous, and auctioneer John commented that we didn’t have to be so nice. I think the whole public discussion diverted any other bids, and I got the grinder at a good price.
Meanwhile, all of us in attendance were bidding against multiple online bidders. For those actually at the auction, this can be aggravating, but it’s a fact of auction life and highly beneficial to the auction house. But, let me tell you… I’d like to give bidder #900 a piece of my mind. I guiltily hope they herniate a disk when they come to pick up all their winnings!
When all was said and done, I got the coffee grinder and a couple milk glass oil lamp bases and spent only $46. My biggest regret is I didn’t go higher than $80 on a taxidermy ram’s head. Taxidermy freaks me out a bit but this one was really cool. Usually I leave auctions with a bit of buyer’s remorse. I paid too much for something that really wasn’t that great. This time, though, I had low bidder’s remorse. That ram’s head would have looked so cool in my booth!