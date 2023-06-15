When my father-in-law had to sell his home in Keene and move into a nursing home last year, my husband and I had to clean out the big old barn. We found many interesting things, but the one item that caught my eye was an old faded red metal bottle capper and the original box full of unused ‘Anchorlok’ bottle caps. I asked my husband what it was used for and he told me they used to make homemade Root Beer when he was a kid. I researched the value of the capper and found that there are several vintage bench mount bottle cappers for sale on eBay for around $15.00. It’s a great piece of nostalgia.
Root beer dates back to the 1840’s when it was made of sassafras and sold as a syrup. By the 1850’s it was combined with soda and sold as a root beer beverage. Soon after, people began creating their own recipes to make it at home. The sassafras used in it was considered a native American medicine that had many health benefits including the healing of diseases, rheumatism, and was used as a tea to purify the body of fever, colds and pain. The roots were often made into a poultice for wounds and healing skin infections. Because of its numerous health qualities, pharmacists began successfully making Root Beer to profit from it. Elmer Hires was the first pharmacist to do this in 1875. His sassafras root tea was introduced in 1876 at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. His plan was to call it root tea, but when he found that the Pennsylvania coal miners loved it, he thought it would be better marketed with the name beer in it. Although the original version was fermented and had small amounts of alcohol in it, Hires developed a non-alcoholic version so that he could market it throughout the United States. I think a lot of us might remember the A&W Root Beer in Keene! Well, Roy Allen opened his root-beer stand in 1919 in Lodi, California. He trademarked A&W Root Beer and marketed it in frosted mugs.
I was looking for a Root Beer recipe online when I came across an article written by Gretchen Foley from Connecticut. It’s a wonderful story about the memories she had of making Root Beer with her grandparents. Her grandparents were very poor and lived through the great depression. Her grandparents started making Root Beer when her mother was just a little girl and was one of eight children. It was a time she said when they truly appreciated the simple things in life, like having your own pair of shoes. They could never afford candy but making Root Beer was a frugal way to share something sweet and special with all the children.
They made the Root Beer in an old tin garden bin but and then siphoned it into recycled glass bottles. She said it tasted nothing like store bought Root Beer. It was sweet and had earthy root flavors and it was much better! And oh wow, was it bubbly! She said her grandfather was sent outside by her grandmother to open a new bottle and would have a couple of empty glasses ready to go to catch the spill of foam that would erupt like a volcano.
In her story, Gretchen recounts “I remember they always had a stash of green bottles wrapped in an old wool blanket in the basement. My grandpa called it putting the bottles to rest. In order for the yeast to ferment and make bubbles it has to sit for several weeks. It was like treasure, just waiting in the basement for it’s time to be found.’
Below is Gretchen Folye’s Grandparent’s Root Beer Recipe ‘they spent years perfecting.’
Ingredients:
1 4 oz. bottle Hires Root Beer Extract
5 pound bag of sugar (less one cup)
4.75 gallons of water
1/2 teaspoon yeast granules
Directions:
1. Dissolve 1/2 teaspoon yeast granules in one cup warm water. Let stand for 5 minutes.
2. Remove one cup sugar from a 5 pound bag of white granulated sugar. Add one 4 oz. bottle of Hires Root Beer extract to the remainder of the 5 pounds of sugar. Fill the bottle with warm water and rinse the remaining extract into the sugar.
3. Add 1.5 gallons hot water to the sugar and extract. Stir to dissolve.
4. Then add 3 1/4 gallons water, ending temperature should be lukewarm, about 90-95 degrees to support the yeast growth. So, add the water slowly adjusting the temperature of water added so that you achieve the right temp.
5. Add the yeast and mix thoroughly.
6. Siphon (using a sterile food grade siphon) into sterilized glass bottles and cap. Make sure you are using seamless glass bottles, otherwise the bottles could burst.
7. Lay bottles on their side in a warm place for 2-3 days (65-75 degrees) Then store in a cool place to prevent bursting. My grandparents stored them in the basement. Should be consumed with a few months.
Warning: will produce a lot of carbonation. Open outside and have glasses ready!
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtors in Keene and a volunteer CASA. Her pastimes are writing short stories, ancestry research and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats and can be reached at rblaisthompson@gmail.com
