When my father-in-law had to sell his home in Keene and move into a nursing home last year, my husband and I had to clean out the big old barn. We found many interesting things, but the one item that caught my eye was an old faded red metal bottle capper and the original box full of unused ‘Anchorlok’ bottle caps. I asked my husband what it was used for and he told me they used to make homemade Root Beer when he was a kid. I researched the value of the capper and found that there are several vintage bench mount bottle cappers for sale on eBay for around $15.00. It’s a great piece of nostalgia.

Root beer dates back to the 1840’s when it was made of sassafras and sold as a syrup. By the 1850’s it was combined with soda and sold as a root beer beverage. Soon after, people began creating their own recipes to make it at home. The sassafras used in it was considered a native American medicine that had many health benefits including the healing of diseases, rheumatism, and was used as a tea to purify the body of fever, colds and pain. The roots were often made into a poultice for wounds and healing skin infections. Because of its numerous health qualities, pharmacists began successfully making Root Beer to profit from it. Elmer Hires was the first pharmacist to do this in 1875. His sassafras root tea was introduced in 1876 at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. His plan was to call it root tea, but when he found that the Pennsylvania coal miners loved it, he thought it would be better marketed with the name beer in it. Although the original version was fermented and had small amounts of alcohol in it, Hires developed a non-alcoholic version so that he could market it throughout the United States. I think a lot of us might remember the A&W Root Beer in Keene! Well, Roy Allen opened his root-beer stand in 1919 in Lodi, California. He trademarked A&W Root Beer and marketed it in frosted mugs.


