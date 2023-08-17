Last month I had the opportunity to go on an epic road trip and adventure to attend Ohana Luau at the Lake in Lake George, NY. I had an article a while ago about tiki culture still being alive and well and referenced Ohana but had never gone. This wonderful fundraising event did not disappoint. There are only a limited amount of tickets sold, and I was fortunate to be notified from my waitlist status that I could attend!
Ohana means family. And that is exactly what it felt like. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming at the event which lasted three days at the end of June. Each day was filled with amazing things to do, such as seminars, a luau with an authentic fire show, live music, vendors, a silent auction and of course the “room crawls, aka waves”. The purpose of this event (run by the Fraternal Order of Moai Foundation) is to support the Easter Island Foundation; a non-profit 501 (c) (3).
Want to talk about seeing fantastic clothing and such (all with Polynesian flair); vintage and newer…. just EPIC! The colors all around were breathtaking. And everyone was SO NICE. Everyone you encountered had a smile, said hello and welcomed you, whether it was your first or fifteenth year at the event. Ohana Luau at the Lake takes place at the Tiki Resort in Lake George.
I recently interviewed the original person who started the event who goes by Bargoyle to all Ohana attendees (Sully to others). He had a lot of cool insight as to how much it has grown over the years and now, he has a core group of about twelve “Generals” who oversee different parts of the event. There is also around 80 volunteers from the Order who are also helping throughout the weekend. “The impact of the donations is significant. Our main recipient is the Easter Island Foundation in the form of Scholarships and Preservation funds. One of our scholarship recipients actually went on to become the Governor of Rapa Nui (Easter Island).”
I definitely encourage you to get on their email list for the event. Experiences are everything! Please continue to enjoy your summer and hope for a bit less rain~!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.