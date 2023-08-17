Last month I had the opportunity to go on an epic road trip and adventure to attend Ohana Luau at the Lake in Lake George, NY. I had an article a while ago about tiki culture still being alive and well and referenced Ohana but had never gone. This wonderful fundraising event did not disappoint. There are only a limited amount of tickets sold, and I was fortunate to be notified from my waitlist status that I could attend!

Ohana means family. And that is exactly what it felt like. Everyone was so friendly and welcoming at the event which lasted three days at the end of June. Each day was filled with amazing things to do, such as seminars, a luau with an authentic fire show, live music, vendors, a silent auction and of course the “room crawls, aka waves”. The purpose of this event (run by the Fraternal Order of Moai Foundation) is to support the Easter Island Foundation; a non-profit 501 (c) (3).


