I’ve written about a particular favorite paint color of mine before… Ash by Fusion Mineral Paints. Not quite black but a creamy charcoal that I think is very distinctive. Sometimes pure black, just like pure white, can hide some of the finer details of a piece of vintage furniture because of its boldness so I think this soft, dark shade works well with pieces that have unique features.
One such recent piece was this serpentine-front chest of drawers I’d bought at auction. An old 1800s piece, it was pretty beat up. It had an attached mirror but the “harp” apparatus had been broken so I opted to just take it off. I painted the oval mirror the same Ash color and it sold before I even got the chest to my booth at Twin Elm Farm. Two of its casters (little brass wheels) were missing as well as one of the drawer pulls. I had a set of vintage casters on hand which only required me to widen the holes at the bottom of the legs just a bit to fit them. Much better than the holes being too big which would have required filling them and re-drilling.
A serpentine façade on a chest of drawers has a quiet romantic feel to it. To be classified as serpentine, it merely means the front façade is undulating. Typically, the center of the piece is convex (protruding) and the two sides are concave (sunken.) The form was given the name serpentine because it resembles the curves of a snake (or serpent.)
According to Wiki, the periods when case goods were often found in the serpentine form were the Rococo period in the 18th century and Chippendale in the 19th century. If you find the term “case goods” strange, so did I at first. It merely means furniture with interior space meant for storage (chests, sideboards, hutches, etc.) It can also refer to dining room or bedroom sets of furniture. A dining room table, 6 or 8 chairs, a sideboard (buffet) and a hutch (or china cabinet.) A bedroom set typically consists of a bed, 1 or 2 end tables, a horizontal chest of drawers and an upright chest.
The old chest here was made out of solid oak with a very dark, worn finish. Though I’ve been seeing some signs that people are starting to desire “brown” furniture again, the trend is still early and I didn’t think this piece was valuable enough to fully strip and sand the old finish and restore it to its original warm oak color. Oak, in particular, is still fighting off the ubiquity of its fashion in the 1980s when every kitchen, dining room and bedroom set was shiny bright oak.
I wound up giving this old girl a light sanding and two coats of the Ash Fusion paint. I traded the old hardware for some new “antique gold” knobs and pulls and it was complete. I also rubbed the drawer sides and interiors with a little lemon wax to make sure they glided easily and to feed the dry wood. I was happy with the results. It caught someone’s eye within two weeks of being at the shop and off she went! Hopefully providing a nice, graceful focal point for a bedroom or hall.
