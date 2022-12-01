I’ve written about a particular favorite paint color of mine before… Ash by Fusion Mineral Paints. Not quite black but a creamy charcoal that I think is very distinctive. Sometimes pure black, just like pure white, can hide some of the finer details of a piece of vintage furniture because of its boldness so I think this soft, dark shade works well with pieces that have unique features.

One such recent piece was this serpentine-front chest of drawers I’d bought at auction. An old 1800s piece, it was pretty beat up. It had an attached mirror but the “harp” apparatus had been broken so I opted to just take it off. I painted the oval mirror the same Ash color and it sold before I even got the chest to my booth at Twin Elm Farm. Two of its casters (little brass wheels) were missing as well as one of the drawer pulls. I had a set of vintage casters on hand which only required me to widen the holes at the bottom of the legs just a bit to fit them. Much better than the holes being too big which would have required filling them and re-drilling.

