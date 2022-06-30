Did you know you can buy and sell new and used items right through a Facebook platform called Marketplace?
Facebook Marketplace is a convenient and easy place for people to find, buy and sell items. You can find what you are looking for by filtering results by location, category and even price. Listing items on Marketplace can also be a great way to reach a larger audience. According to leadsbridge.com, “with Facebook’s 2.7 billion monthly users, Facebook Marketplace has 1.79 million active users.”
To access Facebook Marketplace, you will need to have a Facebook account. From the Facebook app you will want to tap into the menu of your homescreen and from there tap into the Marketplace icon.
In Marketplace they will have suggested listings for you — usually local items or things that may be of interest to you. These suggestions will get better the more you look around and search for items you want.
To access listings by location, type in a city, state, or even zip code to drum up those listings. You can also type into the search bar the type of item you are looking for and you can even sort the listings by price, distance or date listed.
If looking for a vehicle there are even more options of sorting by mileage and year. There is also a research option that will bring you to a page that offers reviews, community questions and answers and typical features for various vehicles.
Some of the top categories in Facebook Marketplace are vehicles, rentals, clothes, furniture, electronics and even event tickets. But there are even more categories such as antiques and collectibles, appliances and garage sales.
Selling through Marketplace is as simple as taking a photo of your item, setting a price and writing a brief description before posting it.
When buying or selling items, members will communicate through Facebook messenger, agree on a price and then it is advised to pay through the Facebook platform, by PayPal or in person.
Please be aware that even though Facebook Marketplace is fairly easy to maneuver, it can be a place where scam artists thrive on people who don’t quite know what they are doing.
Some simple ways to spot scams, or to avoid them are to make sure that you only use payment in person when you receive the item, or to pay through Facebook. Facebook’s Purchase Protection policies only cover payments made through PayPal or Facebook Checkout. Scammers will often ask that you send wire transfers or pay through Venmo. Neither of those are a good idea.
Also beware of any items that seem too good to be true. If it is in perfect condition and much cheaper then you could ever find it anywhere else, chances are it is not a real listing. There are also plenty of counterfeit items circulating Marketplace, so make sure you know what to look out for before making a purchase.
Your best bet to avoid losing money in these types of situations is to find a local seller who will be willing to meet in a well-lit public place, where you can inspect the item you are buying and make the exchange in person. If you are unable to find the item you are looking for locally, make sure you pay through Facebook and request tracking information from the seller when the item ships.
When selling items you also need to be wary of scammers. One of the most common ways people are duped is by the scam artist transferring too much money. They will request a partial refund and usually once you send the amount that they overpaid, their transfer will not make it into your bank account and you are out of that overage that you paid them. Declining any overpayments and requesting all payments be made through Facebook, will keep you safe from scams such as these.
You can also make sure before selling or purchasing from anyone on Marketplace that you take a quick peek at their profile. If they have no friends, one picture and their account was just set up recently, chances are they have set up a fake account.
Don’t be alarmed by any of these scams, if you follow all the suggestions and rules that Facebook has listed on their site, chances are you will buy and sell successfully!
