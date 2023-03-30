Let Yourself Linger at Olde Glory Antiques

Olde Glory Antiques at 919 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey is a multi-dealer antiques shop where one is apt to lose track of time, meandering up and down the aisles and peeking into every nook and cranny of the many booths. Luckily, this is a place where lingering is graciously encouraged.

Owner Debbie Cloutier purchased the business in 2020 from Robin and Allen Monette, who ran it for about five or six years prior at Cheshire Fairgrounds. It was originally a Fitzwilliam-based antiques shop that was owned by Vern and Barbara Young.

