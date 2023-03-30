Let Yourself Linger at Olde Glory Antiques

Olde Glory Antiques at 919 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey is a multi-dealer antiques shop where one is apt to lose track of time, meandering up and down the aisles and peeking into every nook and cranny of the many booths. Luckily, this is a place where lingering is graciously encouraged.
Owner Debbie Cloutier purchased the business in 2020 from Robin and Allen Monette, who ran it for about five or six years prior at Cheshire Fairgrounds. It was originally a Fitzwilliam-based antiques shop that was owned by Vern and Barbara Young.
Always a collector, Cloutier jumped on the opportunity to take over the business from the Monettes and to expand her own antique booth. She had been part of other antiques cooperatives over the years and after leaving a career in the dental field, Cloutier had also started another retail business, Milkweed & Fiddlehead, in 2017, also located in Swanzey.
Milkweed & Fiddlehead carries a large selection of primitive country decor, Amish furnishings, and American-made home and garden items, as well as gifts, specialty foods, and handmade wares like pens and jewelry by local artisans. It closed briefly but then reopened in 2020 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds with the purchase of Olde Glory Antiques.
Cloutier relocated both businesses to their current Route 10 shared space in October 2021, setting up shop in a building that’s had a long history as home to other antique dealers. Olde Glory is part of The Swanzey Market Mile, a collective of small businesses on Route 10 that share a vision of community togetherness over competition.
Currently, Cloutier said, there are 16 dealer booths occupied in the shop, with more planned for the future. The dealers offer a little bit of everything in terms of style, from farmhouse and shabby chic to antiques, vintage, and mid-century pieces. It’s a vibrant selection of goods.
Shoppers can find a wide variety of furniture pieces, kitchenware and glassware, home décor items, collectibles and curios, jewelry, clothing, purses, vinyl albums, and vintage treasures. The ever-changing selection of inventory follows the seasons, and the shop holds open house events and sales regularly. A spring open house is planned for the weekend of May 5-7.
If you hear a little bark when you first enter, that’s Tillie, the shop dog. She’s a teeny-tiny Shih Tzu and a favorite of customers.
Tillie recognizes the voices of the regulars, Cloutier says, and loves to greet everyone enthusiastically. Some shoppers even want to carry Tillie around the store with them.
“We have a lot of regulars,” Cloutier said. “They stop in often to see the new items. And people who haven’t been in here since before I moved in are surprised to see all of the improvements.”
Her customers run the gamut of demographics, she says, adding that she’s seeing more young couples shopping for home items at the store lately.
“There is such a mix of people who come through the door,” she said. “We have something for everyone.”
Out-of-state antique dealers will stop in regularly from as far away as New York and Pennsylvania to check out the inventory and make purchases. They’re always on the hunt for unique items and antique treasures, she said, and enjoy the shop’s eclectic mix of products.
Many shoppers will come in with a friend or family member and poke around for hours, chatting and browsing each booth multiple times, she said. They make a visit to the store an outing and a fun adventure, rather than a quick trip in and out.
“I always get excited when someone spends a couple of hours to take it all in and enjoy the experience,” Cloutier said.
There’s a comfort to the familiarity that she feels as she’s getting to know people.
“I enjoy my customers and the regulars,” Cloutier said. “I enjoy the one-on-one building of relationships. I’ve met so many amazing people and developed amazing relationships.”
For more information, visit Olde Glory Antiques at 919 West Swanzey Road (Route 10) in Swanzey or call 603-499-8254. Follow the business page on Facebook for updates on the spring open house event. The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Swanzey Market Mile is online at swanzeymarketmile.com and facebook.com/TheSwanzeyMarketMile.
