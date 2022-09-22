My in-laws always had a breadbox on their kitchen counter and it was always in use storing a loaf of bread, muffins or donuts. It seemed to work well because I never saw bread being thrown away. When we cleaned out their home, there sat the breadbox on the kitchen counter awaiting its fate. There were too many memories, stories, heavy discussions and laughter that this breadbox had witnessed to let go of it, so my sister-in-law took it with her to her home in South Carolina where it has found a new counter and the same functional use it has always provided.
The benefits of an old fashion breadbox still work today. By keeping your bread in a breadbox, at room temperature, and in a dark and dry environment, the bread or baked goods stay fresher by trapping moisture. Stale bread is caused from the starch molecules crystallizing. You can of course store bread in the refrigerator but this actually causes bread to dry out quicker because cooler temperatures hasten the drying out process. A good breadbox or bread bin, as they refer to them in the United Kingdom, have a loosely fit cover that allows for a certain amount of airflow to prevent any condensation that can lead to mold. Most of the vintage breadboxes were made either of tin, metal or wood. The metal or tin ones often had colored lids and lovely decorative prints on the front side or around the entire box. The decline in the use of breadboxes seems to be directly related to the increase use of preservatives throughout the years.
There’s an old question that was at one time commonly used for game trivia “is it bigger than a breadbox?” The question originated from the hugely popular1950’s game show ‘What’s My Line’ which was loved by many and lasted eighteen seasons from 1950 to 1967. It is known as one of top five longest running American Game Shows. Steve Allen, a once popular TV personality, was one of the panelists on the game show. I recently watched the January 1953 episode of What’s My Line on YouTube. The panel was trying to guess what the mystery guest did for a profession and Steve Allen asked “Is it a large product, something the size of a breadbox?” The man’s profession they were trying to guess was a Manhole Cover Salesman. That question was so arbitrary and memorable that it has gone on as a relative size question in games for years. Steve Allen went on to write a wit and humor book in 1967 entitled ‘Bigger Than a Breadbox’.
I decided to look up old breadboxes on Pinterest and was surprised to find many up-cycled uses for them! I found that some people had taken the roll-top wooden breadboxes, painted them to match their decor, and hung them on the wall as a roll top shelf or turned them vertically on their side and slide them into the corner of a wall to serve as an enclosed corner shelf with the door sliding to the side now instead of up and down. The end (or now top of the box) then becomes the top and is yet another space for a plant or whatever you choose. The old metal or tin boxes usually measure about 13x10x7. I found these re-used with the lids open as storage boxes for papers, records, cookbooks, towels or whatever! I think I’m going to start looking for one in a thrift store or at a flea market just for storing good old fashion bread! It’s greener (no plastic needed) and a good reason to buy or make some wonderful artisan bread.
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and is a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtor’s in Keene. Her pastimes are writing short stories and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.