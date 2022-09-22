Is it bigger than a Breadbox?
Ruth Blais Thompson

My in-laws always had a breadbox on their kitchen counter and it was always in use storing a loaf of bread, muffins or donuts. It seemed to work well because I never saw bread being thrown away. When we cleaned out their home, there sat the breadbox on the kitchen counter awaiting its fate. There were too many memories, stories, heavy discussions and laughter that this breadbox had witnessed to let go of it, so my sister-in-law took it with her to her home in South Carolina where it has found a new counter and the same functional use it has always provided.

The benefits of an old fashion breadbox still work today. By keeping your bread in a breadbox, at room temperature, and in a dark and dry environment, the bread or baked goods stay fresher by trapping moisture. Stale bread is caused from the starch molecules crystallizing. You can of course store bread in the refrigerator but this actually causes bread to dry out quicker because cooler temperatures hasten the drying out process. A good breadbox or bread bin, as they refer to them in the United Kingdom, have a loosely fit cover that allows for a certain amount of airflow to prevent any condensation that can lead to mold. Most of the vintage breadboxes were made either of tin, metal or wood. The metal or tin ones often had colored lids and lovely decorative prints on the front side or around the entire box. The decline in the use of breadboxes seems to be directly related to the increase use of preservatives throughout the years.

