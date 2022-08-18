For the Love of an Apron
Courtesy photo shows the author as a child in a bonnet seated with her sister, Christine and brother, Fred. Her Mom, Helena Blais, stands behind them wearing an apron.

The thought of wearing an apron may seem old fashion to some, but I find it timeless. People certainly don’t use them like they use to from what I remember as a child. An apron has so much purpose, love and comfort. You might think it’s just to keep stains off your clothing, which is a very good use, but have you ever thought of the sentiment of an apron and how it holds so much more. My grandmothers always wore an apron to keep their clothing clean. They also surely used them as a makeshift basket to carry in vegetables from the garden, fruit from the apple tree and eggs from the hen house. My mom always wore an apron; it was a special part of her. She might use it to clean a cut or wipe away some of our tears. Mom’s aprons always had pockets and you never knew what you might find in them; crumbs for the birds, a penny she picked up, or a piece of candy for us kids. In the evening, there was always a special hook for the apron to rest on until the next day when it would be put to work again. I still have some of my mom’s aprons.

Wearing an apron is a timeless and lost treasure that I think should be brought back. Aprons have made somewhat of a resurgence over the past several years but not to the point of the stature they held many years ago. I can clearly remember as a child that an apron seemed very normal and it was just part of the way my mom dressed each day. She had quite a collection of them too. Some were full coverage and went over her head and some with just half aprons.

