With the temperatures slowly falling, I’ve definitely felt the urge to cook heartier meals. As I look around my vintage shop I realize it’s also time to reset spaces with items that reflect this time of year; vintage cooking utensils, pie plates, mixers, cookbooks and the like.

The other day I was thinking about a fun game my eldest cousin Michael use to play with us. Once a year we would all meet up at a favorite restaurant of ours. Michael would pull out a bag of random items and place one in front of each of us. We would then have to guess what they were for - these were vintage cooking utensils! At that point in my life I was for sure, stumped by these items.

