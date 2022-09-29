With the temperatures slowly falling, I’ve definitely felt the urge to cook heartier meals. As I look around my vintage shop I realize it’s also time to reset spaces with items that reflect this time of year; vintage cooking utensils, pie plates, mixers, cookbooks and the like.
The other day I was thinking about a fun game my eldest cousin Michael use to play with us. Once a year we would all meet up at a favorite restaurant of ours. Michael would pull out a bag of random items and place one in front of each of us. We would then have to guess what they were for - these were vintage cooking utensils! At that point in my life I was for sure, stumped by these items.
It’s funny now, with the amount of estate work that we do what we come across in kitchen drawers. I perhaps, am well versed now on these (vintage) oddities that fell out of vogue or only and older generation still use. The practicality of some of these little do-hickies is pretty amazing.
This time of year, I enjoy slowing down and getting my hands on a creative cooking fix. Two things very cathartic is using a vintage cookbook to source recipes or to watch short Facebook reels. Many of the reels are just simplistic old school cooking, the way it was meant to be. It’s like closing my eyes and remembering my mom making homemade cinnamon bread and rising it by the woodstove….oh the smell!
Do you remember many of these gadgets? Do you still use them? What’s your favorite thing to cook in the fall? Enjoy the change of season!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
