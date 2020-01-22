If there is one comment, I hear more than any other at my vintage shop, its, “We had a table like that growing up.”
We are talking about the infamous and timeless Formica table. It’s pretty amazing that so many of them are still out there and that so many, many people still want to use them. There’s something special about the shiny chrome trim and the vast array of colors and patterns.
I have to be honest. Growing up, we didn’t have a Formica table, nor did anyone in my family that I remember; pretty hard to believe, I know. About nine years ago (two years before I opened my shop), I went to a yard sale in the area and there was this beautiful “yellow cracked ice” Formica table.
I so wanted it and had no idea why. I left the sale and went home. I kept thinking about that darn table. The next day, I called the realtor who was selling the home asking for contact information for the family. I just had to have that table.
Luckily, they still had it! And to this day, I never want any other table, but this one. The color makes me happy, the smoothness of the surface and especially all the memories our family has created around it.
It is always fun to do extra reading on a topic and learn more. Here’s a little bit of a history lesson on the Formica table:
Formica was invented in 1913 as an electrical insulator (just as Bakelite, years later). The Formica we know in these tables was bound together with thick pieces of paper laminated with melamine — love this word!
This tougher substance could resist heat and scratches. Printing colors and patterns on the paper for the tables created a ton of really cool options. Post-war America in the 1950s helped launch Formica into homes across the U.S.
These days, with the popularity of the mid-century era, you can find newly made Formica patterns for your countertops and you can see new retro-styled Formica tables in diners and restaurants.
Somethings are just timeless! Enjoy making new memories around a Formica table in your own home, whether it’s a new one or vintage one.
Kari Lindstrom owns The Melamine Cup, Mid-Century Modern & More in Jaffrey. She is a past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling. For more information, visit themelaminecup.com.