Endless Antiques: Brimfield’s Summer Flea Market

Brimfield’s summer Outdoor Antiques Flea Market is coming up July 11th-16th. The market, started in 1959, is considered the oldest antiques market in the country and is now held three times a year, rain or shine, in May, July and September. The event, simply referred to by the regulars as Brimfield, the name of the host city in Central Massachusetts, draws over 50,000 people a year and thousands of vendors. It wasn’t always this way. Talking by phone with an old-time porcelain dealer, she said she watched the show grow from one field, to two, to its now colossal size of twenty.
Although the event is often referred to as a single word, it is not a single location. Instead, it is a constellation of twenty individually owned show fields and each have their own admissions, opening times and contact information. Central Park, Collins’ Apple Barn and Heart of the Mart are a few of the show fields found on either side of Rt. 20.
Since many of the same vendors return each year, some form familiar neighborhoods but more generally, there is no predictable rhyme or reason to how the sprawling show is organized. There is no single section with vintage toys, or fields of furniture. All the show fields have a variety of vendors, and most vendors bring a variety of merchandise. The one exception to this is paper ephemera, housed in its own red roof building to protect it from the elements.
Kari Lindstrom, owner of the Melamine Cup in Jaffrey says there are two ways of going about the show. The first is to drive down mid-morning, spend a few hours, eat a good meal and head home. The second is a more coordinated multi-day trip, booking a hotel in Sturbridge months in advance. With either course, there is no avoiding the fact that you will be doing a lot of walking and even then, you probably won’t see it all.
“Bring sunscreen, adequate water, a hat, and a granny cart,” says Lindstrom.
Marlo Paju, founder of the Flying Pig in Keene, adds raingear to the list. “Expect showers in the afternoon, and bring a change of clothes or rain gear,” she says.
Because some show fields have different opening days, some vendors have been known to field hop to capitalize on the premium first day sales. Finding your way back to a favorite booth can be a little like being lost in Wonderland. A helpful tool is the recently minted app called the Brimfield Flea finder, designed to help connect dealers with attendees.
Some vendors now accept forms of e-payment, most still accept checks and all accept cash. If you run out, there are many ATMS dotting the landscape. Most vendors expect a certain amount of haggling, Paju says. A reasonable deduction might be 20%, a number she says most brick and mortars would be comfortable with. She also suggests that civility goes a long way.
A map of the show fields off of Rt. 20 can be found on the app or printed from the show’s website. Both have helpful keycodes for which days each show field is open. Planning your route, as well as an exit strategy is advised. The best opportunity for parking will be to arrive early with cash in hand. Many parking lots are small, event-only operations and charge a small fee. Doing a loop ahead of time can make sure that you are close enough to your preferred showfields to return to your trunk when your arms get too full of loot. With big purchases, vendors are also usually accommodating to letting you return at the end of the day. The fields are also dotted with curriers, strong-backed teenagers, hoping to earn extra cash by lugging your impulse buys the half-mile to your car.
Late afternoon, as the heat of the sun and shopping fatigue set in, there is almost a choreographed mass exit. The heaviest traffic is eastbound. Leaving before or after crowds is always an option but if you get too distracted, the worst can be avoided by heading out West on Rt. 20 and then doubling back towards Boston.
Talking to dealers about the show, there is some implication that the show has degraded at the same time it has expanded, that the quality of the merchandise has been somehow diluted. Whether or not there is any truth to this is hard to confirm, but they all agree that despite this, Brimfield is “still definitely a show,” perhaps THE show to attend.
It is the place where celebrities and designers show up, both to buy and to be seen. Paju has seen both Martha Stewart and Ralph Lauren. She has also had pieces she’s sold show up in national advertising campaigns. Buyers from LA production studios regularly attend to pick up pieces for movie and TV sets. Paju remembers from past years that during pre-picking, a ticketed early bird time when attendees can buy merchandise before opening, a crew of pickers, called the CA boys would come through with red stickers marking everything they would later return to purchase, a frenzied yet calculated form of antique supermarket sweep. Looking out over the field, booths were dotted with red stickers, a rash of purchases under the early morning sun. But even for the layperson, there is always something to be discovered. Paju says of her time at Brimfield, “it is a place where we’ve all sold and found something really spectacular.”
