Endless Antiques: Brimfield’s Summer Flea Market

Brimfield’s summer Outdoor Antiques Flea Market is coming up July 11th-16th. The market, started in 1959, is considered the oldest antiques market in the country and is now held three times a year, rain or shine, in May, July and September. The event, simply referred to by the regulars as Brimfield, the name of the host city in Central Massachusetts, draws over 50,000 people a year and thousands of vendors. It wasn’t always this way. Talking by phone with an old-time porcelain dealer, she said she watched the show grow from one field, to two, to its now colossal size of twenty.

Although the event is often referred to as a single word, it is not a single location. Instead, it is a constellation of twenty individually owned show fields and each have their own admissions, opening times and contact information. Central Park, Collins’ Apple Barn and Heart of the Mart are a few of the show fields found on either side of Rt. 20.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.