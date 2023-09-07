Dublin Gas Engine Meet Celebrates Agricultural and Industrial History

Like the gas and steam engines it aims to honor, the Dublin Gas Engine Meet just keeps chugging along. Now in its 51st year, the not-for-profit event and its dedicated group of organizers seek to preserve America’s agricultural and industrial history by highlighting the significance of gas and steam engines, antique tractors, antique vehicles, and other heavy equipment.

Located on the grounds of Cricket Hill Farm in Dublin, this year’s three-day meet will take place Sept. 8 through 10, opening at 7 a.m. on all three days and running until dark on Friday and Saturday, and closing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

