Dublin Gas Engine Meet Celebrates Agricultural and Industrial History

Like the gas and steam engines it aims to honor, the Dublin Gas Engine Meet just keeps chugging along. Now in its 51st year, the not-for-profit event and its dedicated group of organizers seek to preserve America’s agricultural and industrial history by highlighting the significance of gas and steam engines, antique tractors, antique vehicles, and other heavy equipment.
Located on the grounds of Cricket Hill Farm in Dublin, this year’s three-day meet will take place Sept. 8 through 10, opening at 7 a.m. on all three days and running until dark on Friday and Saturday, and closing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
New England’s largest show, known as DGEM for short, is held rain or shine and includes a large flea market for hobby-related items and food vendors. An antique tractor and vintage car parade is a can’t-miss event of the meet, happening on both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
Chris Staples is one of about 10 members of the DGEM board of directors and said the goal of the meet is to provide a venue for people to come and enjoy a good day while learning a little bit about history and mechanical agriculture from the 1800s and on, as well as how our industrial heritage frames what we do today.
“The last few years, we’ve put a lot of sweat equity into it,” he said of the board’s efforts to increase the number or permanent exhibits on display, including the laying of a narrow-gauge railroad track.
“It gives about 3 mph rides and it’s a fun thing for kids and families,” he said. “The railroad was so instrumental for transportation. It’s a neat attraction.”
Working exhibits of equipment at the event include Caleb Niemela’s wood turning, the Cricket Hill Shingle Mill, the Erie City Ironworks Steam Engine, the miniature antique train, and the Paul A. Burnham Sawmill.
Staples said that there are about eight or nine buildings with educational displays at the meet site currently for people to see. The feedback about the growing number of exhibits has been that they are incredible, he added. The board has also worked over the past several years to improve behind-the-scenes infrastructure for the meet, such as upgrades to the electrical system and lighting.
All proceeds from the annual event go back toward expenses and more upgrades, such as recently poured concrete pads on top of which a 1930s air compressor will sit to run a steam engine. Additionally, the organization is in the process of switching over to 501(c)3 nonprofit status to allow tax-deductible donations.
Visitors flock annually to the evolving meet to view magnificent restorations of antique vehicles, and the gas and steam engines that once powered this country’s appliances and tools. This year’s featured engines are the Iowa-built gas engines. Iowa is believed to have been the largest producer of antique gas engines with more than 52 towns being home to engine manufacturers.
The vast display of restored antique tractors is a crowd favorite and the parades on Saturday and Sunday will show off their reconditioned versatility. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the John Deere Model D tractor, the meet will recognize its significance and historical contributions this year and have encouraged owners to bring their Model Ds for display.
According to the DGEM website, John Deere was an established blacksmith in Vermont in the 1830s, relocating to Grad Detour, Illinois following The Panic of 1837 where he set up a new blacksmith shop.
Deere sought to help the struggling farmers there by changing the material used and reshaping the curvature of the plow blades to be more efficient in the soil.
His innovation revolutionized the farming industry, and the enduring John Deere tractor legacy was born.
Above all else, the meet serves to preserve the past and to connect visitors to the country’s agricultural and industrial heritage in an engaging setting that’s appropriate for all ages.
“Most people feel like they get quite a bang for their buck,” Staples said of the meet’s popularity. “It’s constantly evolving, and it always will.”
The Dublin Gas Engine Meet will be held rain or shine, Sept. 8 through 10, at Cricket Hill Farm, 1716 Main St. (Route 101) in Dublin. The farm is a half-mile east of the junction of Routes 101 and 137 with the field entrance located opposite Old Peterborough Road on Route 101. Admission is $10 with free on-site parking; ages 12 and under are admitted free. More information, as well as exhibitor details and flea market space prices and rules, can be found online at dublinnhgasenginemeet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.