A few years ago, my friend Beverly Burke decided it was time to pack her bags “sell the farm” and head south to the sunshine state. She sold, or mostly gave away, just about everything in her Westport Village home where she had lived for 40 years. She wanted me to have a picnic basket she had bought in a thrift store while visiting Michigan. She told me she carried pies back and forth for holidays all the time in that carrier. It has a removable shelf insert inside so I imagine you could put sandwiches on the bottom and a pie for dessert above them on the shelf. The woven basket was well cared for, and I gladly brought it home. Like many things you might bring home from a yard sale or flea market, it ended up in my basement for years. A week ago, when I was trying to decide what to write about for August, my husband said “why don’t you write about picnic baskets? You have one in the basement”. Wow, he had a great idea! I found it, dusted it off and decided it was the perfect time to put it to use and research more about where and when it might have been made. After perusing several photos of vintage picnic baskets on the internet, I found that I began recognizing a pattern of similar looking woven picnic baskets made by a company called Redmon.

Redmon Baskets is a 5th generation family-owned company that has been in business since 1883. W.C. Redmon was an ambitious and hard-working young man in 1882. He started making baskets for a small company in Peru, Indiana. He had the dream of owning his own basket company and his dream was born the following year. He was just 15 years old. At that time some of his baskets sold for just .50 cents a dozen. He ran the business until his death in 1943. His three sons then took over Redmon baskets and maintained their father’s “Redmon philosophy: to provide products that fill a definite consumer need, practical products, useful products at the lowest possible price.” Redmon is an American success story that is still prospering 140 years later. As times changed, so did the needs and wants of the public. To meet those needs the Redmon company began offering a wider variety of products. They no longer make the picnic baskets, which of course makes the ones you can find much more valuable. There is a wonderful circa 1883 black and white photo of the Redmon family and their employees on their website along with their story. https://www.redmonusa.com/about/

