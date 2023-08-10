A few years ago, my friend Beverly Burke decided it was time to pack her bags “sell the farm” and head south to the sunshine state. She sold, or mostly gave away, just about everything in her Westport Village home where she had lived for 40 years. She wanted me to have a picnic basket she had bought in a thrift store while visiting Michigan. She told me she carried pies back and forth for holidays all the time in that carrier. It has a removable shelf insert inside so I imagine you could put sandwiches on the bottom and a pie for dessert above them on the shelf. The woven basket was well cared for, and I gladly brought it home. Like many things you might bring home from a yard sale or flea market, it ended up in my basement for years. A week ago, when I was trying to decide what to write about for August, my husband said “why don’t you write about picnic baskets? You have one in the basement”. Wow, he had a great idea! I found it, dusted it off and decided it was the perfect time to put it to use and research more about where and when it might have been made. After perusing several photos of vintage picnic baskets on the internet, I found that I began recognizing a pattern of similar looking woven picnic baskets made by a company called Redmon.
Redmon Baskets is a 5th generation family-owned company that has been in business since 1883. W.C. Redmon was an ambitious and hard-working young man in 1882. He started making baskets for a small company in Peru, Indiana. He had the dream of owning his own basket company and his dream was born the following year. He was just 15 years old. At that time some of his baskets sold for just .50 cents a dozen. He ran the business until his death in 1943. His three sons then took over Redmon baskets and maintained their father’s “Redmon philosophy: to provide products that fill a definite consumer need, practical products, useful products at the lowest possible price.” Redmon is an American success story that is still prospering 140 years later. As times changed, so did the needs and wants of the public. To meet those needs the Redmon company began offering a wider variety of products. They no longer make the picnic baskets, which of course makes the ones you can find much more valuable. There is a wonderful circa 1883 black and white photo of the Redmon family and their employees on their website along with their story. https://www.redmonusa.com/about/
After learning all of this, I really wanted to know more about my basket. I found that my vintage, mid-century square shaped 13x13x10 Redmon picnic basket was made in Peru, Indiana about 60 or 70 years old. The shelf is meant for a pie or cake or to keep a pile of sandwiches safe from squishing while traveling to your destination. The Baskets become easy to spot when you see them because of their unique weaving patterns; many with the famous Redmon diamond weave pattern. They have a wooden or hard press board lid and bottom, stacking shelf and metal handles. Some of the picnic baskets were sold with sets of matching multi color plastic plates, cups and flatware. Most of the baskets are rectangular in shape, but mine is a hard-to-find square shape.
When I first began researching Redmon picnic baskets, I discovered the blog of Jennifer Borland from Bloomington, Indiana. I emailed her and we started a friendly email exchange. Here’s what Jennifer had to share -
“I’ve been collecting these baskets for a little over decade and over the years have managed to find 21 Redmon baskets in varying designs (and conditions)...with the newest arrival just this past weekend in addition to another found earlier this month!
They definitely have a distinctive look. You can spot them almost instantly once you become familiar with their design features. Living in Indiana (where they are made) I suspect they might be more plentiful than other places, but I’ve seen them in various movies and even an episode of the Bachelor! I also saw a couple picnicking with one in Salem, MA while I was out there visiting friends a couple of years ago. When I spot one across the room or lawn it’s like seeing an old friend! They have an iconic look and I think that’s what makes them a popular option for those who like collecting vintage items. I think the prices that vintage dealers ask for Redmon baskets are usually fair since they take up a lot of space that could be used for other items in a booth, but it’s far more exciting (and cost-effective) to find them “in the wild” so to speak, and I’m proud to say that’s how most of the ones that I own have come to be in my collection. I’ve never sold one of my Redmon baskets - mostly because I love them too much and have been able to find good uses for all the ones I’ve found thus far, but at some point I know I’ll have to start curating my collection to ensure that I have room for the ones I treasure most.”
You can visit Jennifer’s blog https://thethriftysisters.net, and click on September 2021, then scroll down the page to September 6, 2021 you will find her article “I’m Obsessed with Redmon Picnic Baskets!” and photos of her beautiful collection.
Some baskets still have the original Redmon label and others have the classic retro sticker of an Indian head with the words Quality RED-MAN Baskets. I decided to email the company to see if they might respond and tell me why the label changed through the years. To my surprise and delight, Peter Redmon, CEO responded the same day and shared a very old painting of an Indian on a tanned leather hide that they used at one time for the model of their logo and the following reply ~
Greetings Ruth, Thanks for your interest in our vintage picnic baskets. When we started business in 1883, Indian Baskets were something to behold, and being that our name was Redmon we took the Red-Man name as a good marketing scheme. Around 1960 when the Indian Nations took exception to the use of their image by Pontiac as a hood ornament for their cars and sued GM, we thought it best to avoid confrontation and changed to Redmon. The baskets with the RED-MAN name and image are now more sought after by collectors and bring the higher prices.
Kind regards, Peter Redmon, President
W.C. Redmon Co. Inc., Peru, Indiana
eBay and Etsy have several vintage Redmon baskets for sale ranging in price from $50.00 to $350.00 dollars. You will have much better luck finding an affordable one at a yard sale!
Well, knowing all of this I just had to start using my Redmon vintage picnic basket! This past June, Jan Finnamore, daughter of the pastor of The Westport Village Church, organized a fabulous 136th Anniversary Westport Village celebration. There was a proclamation from the Governor, civil war reenactment, tour of the historic homes and cemetery, burying of a time capsule, a vintage potluck dinner and a Pie Contest! I wanted to support all of these events and thought the whole celebration was just fantastic. I signed up to make a pie. Now, believe me, I am not a pie maker, never have been. I found a recipe online that said, “prize winning strawberry rhubarb pie”. I decided that should be a good one? I followed the directions and instructions exactly as they were printed and hoped for the best. I didn’t have time to deliver it so my niece, who lives in Westport Village, brought it to the Westport church for me. They were selling slices of pie after the contest as a fundraiser, so my husband and I headed over there later that evening to have a few slices. To my utter amazement when I walked in the door, Jan Finnamore grabbed me and said “Ruth, you won first prize!” I think my jaw dropped and I stared at her in amazement. I got a blue ribbon! My first baking ribbon! Well, last week, I made that pie again, placed it on the shelf of my Redmon picnic basket and we headed up to the Jazz in July at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center). Now knowing all the history behind it, I felt very special to have my Redmon picnic basket with me. My family and I sure enjoyed that pie! I suppose it was fate that the Redmon picnic basket, holding my Westport Village prize winning pie, came from Beverly’s home in Westport Village.
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtors in Keene and a volunteer CASA. Her pastimes are writing short stories, ancestry research and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats and can be reached at rblaisthompson@gmail.com.
