Cabbage Ware Is a Feast for the Eyes

Spring décor often features the presence of rabbits as their fertility is associated with spring and rebirth. It makes perfect sense then, with one of a bunny’s favorite munchables being cabbage, that the lustrous green hues of leaf-shaped cabbage ware are a popular and functional choice for the springtime table settings of collectors.

The Portuguese pottery house of Bordallo Pinheiro has been producing these recognizable vegetable-inspired pieces since 1884. A cartoonist by trade, Raphael Bordallo Pinheiro drew caricatures like Zé Povinho that depicted the working class and were then used to create successful ceramic statues.

