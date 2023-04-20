Cabbage Ware Is a Feast for the Eyes

Spring décor often features the presence of rabbits as their fertility is associated with spring and rebirth. It makes perfect sense then, with one of a bunny’s favorite munchables being cabbage, that the lustrous green hues of leaf-shaped cabbage ware are a popular and functional choice for the springtime table settings of collectors.
The Portuguese pottery house of Bordallo Pinheiro has been producing these recognizable vegetable-inspired pieces since 1884. A cartoonist by trade, Raphael Bordallo Pinheiro drew caricatures like Zé Povinho that depicted the working class and were then used to create successful ceramic statues.
He moved on to design ceramics at a faiança factory in Caldas da Rainha near Lisbon in 1884. While faianca is a type of earthenware pottery that is fired face up and completely covered on the front and back with an opaque white tin glaze, Pinheiro preferred a majolica style of pottery, which was fired face down and coated with a highly translucent lead glaze on the back that appears opaque white on the front by the addition of tin oxide.
As the popularity of this style grew throughout Europe and in the U.S., other variations also emerged, including fish ware, tomato ware, and leaf ware. By the late 1920s, Portugal had become a dictatorship and its borders were closed, severely impacting trade and exports of such pottery pieces.
The Florida ceramicist Dodie Thayer, a self-taught artist and potter, became well-known for her iconic lettuce ware designs in the 1960s. Another producer of beautiful pieces in this style was Wannopee Pottery of Connecticut, which was founded in the late 1800s.
Famous collectors of Thayer’s lettuce ware include Frank Sinatra, the Duchess of Windsor and New York socialite Brooke Astor – her Thayer collection amassed to 218 pieces and was sold by Sotheby’s for $75,500 in 2012.
Sinatra’s Thayer collection numbered 307 pieces and sold at Sotheby’s in 2018 for $37,500, while the Jackie Kennedy Onassis 20-piece Wannopee collection was auctioned off by Sotheby’s back in 1996 for $6,900.
The Bordallo Pinheiro factory still stands in its original Caldas da Rainha location, although it was purchased from the family by the factory workers and locals who ran it until its sale to Groupo Visabeira during the 2008 financial crisis. Today, the ceramic school and outlet continue to be in operation.
Cabbage ware is ideal for layering with white, pink, or dark green pottery and dinnerware, and can often be found in tablescapes that combine old and new pieces. It pairs extremely well with florals and multiple other patterns. Pieces in white, cream, pink and gorgeous shades of buttery yellow can also be found.
Cabbage ware pieces include plates of all sizes, serving platters, bowls, teacups, teapots, and tureens. And cabbage ware needn’t be confined to the dining table. It can be scattered throughout the home and used in functional yet beautiful ways as trinket holders, in the bathroom, or on the living room mantel.
New pieces of this venerable style are also still created and sold by houseware companies and can be found at online shopping sites such as alfredandivy.net/cabbage-ware. There’s even a current Dodie Thayer-inspired Tory Burch collection of lettuce ware pieces.
Likewise, the old pieces can be picked up in antique stores, auctions, online, and even occasionally at secondhand shops if one is very, very lucky! Prices and value, of course, vary by size, collectability factor, and rarity and pieces are often handed down through the generations as timeless heirlooms.
A favorite of Southern decorators who defend its look emphatically, Southern Living magazine recently described cabbage ware as iconic, saying it’s “as cardinal in Southern homes as a good set of china” and called it an “easy way to add whimsy and liveliness to your meal, especially when dining al fresco surrounded by more greenery.”
If the Pinterest boards are any indicator, fans continue to go ga-ga for it and there seems to be no wilting in sight for the crispy-crunch appeal of cabbage and lettuce ware.
