In 1815, John Doulton of England invested all of his wealth in a small London pottery company. He began making storage jars and ceramic sewage pipes and somehow from that grew to become a leading manufacturer of fine tableware. By 1901 Doulton Pottery had made quite a name for itself and received a Royal Warrant which grants permission to use the word ‘Royal’ in their name and Royal Doulton was born!
In the 1930’s, the general manager at Royal Doulton’s Burslem England plant was Cuthbert Bailey. Mr. Bailey’s daughter, Barbara, became an Augustine nun who was known as Sister Barbara Vernon Bailey. She would often write letters to her father from the convent and include whimsical drawings of bunnies with her writing. He suggested to his daughter that she work on some illustrations that would be appropriate for children’s tableware. Sister Barbara had very fond memories of growing up watching the wild rabbits around her childhood home. With her vivid imagination, she created a fictional village and called it Little Twitching. Within the village she created human like rabbits whom she dressed in colorful clothing and depicted them with duties of everyday life in rural English scenes. Her prints were transferred onto white china and sold for children’s tableware. From 1934 through 1939, Barbara was the artist for all the nurseryware designs used by Royal Doulton. Sister Barbara had many responsibilities at the convent and to ensure she didn’t take time away from her religious duties, she would work on her illustrations late into the evening. Throughout those five years she created a significant amount of designs and by the end of 1939 realized it was time for her to step away from illustrations and focus solely on her work at the convent. Sister Barbara’s original six tableware designs are the most sought after and they are known as Billy Bunnykins, Mary Bunnykins, Farmer Bunnykins, Mother Bunnykins, Freddy Bunnykins and Reggie Bunnykins. Her late night efforts brought to life numerous pieces of artwork that would provide new illustrations for the china for many more years. Barbara’s name can be seen on pottery into the mid 1950’s. Because of its royal stamp and affectionate illustrations, Bunnykins became a popular gift for birthdays and christenings in English homes. It is said that both Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret purchased Bunnykins nurseryware for family or gifts and in 1984, there was a special commissioned Bunnykins design just for Princess Diana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.