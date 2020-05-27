By the 1960s, high schools were allowing girls to take shop class. And boys could opt for home economics (home ec) class. The times were a’changin, and JD Leedham was on board.
“I decided to take home ec because I thought those were some good skills to learn for later in life,” he said. “And they have been!”
A Peterborough resident, Leedham, after some other ventures, has put those skills to work – namely sewing. During his service in the Marine Corps, he said, this skill was especially handy as soldiers had to repair their own uniforms if they were ripped or tattered. Sewing also helped foster his affinity for machines.
“I love to understand how things work. I’ve always found satisfaction in problem solving and getting things to work,” Leedham said, noting he soon became interested in repairing machines. “It started as kind of a hobby, but I just kept doing it more and more.”
From 2008 to 2014, he owned and operated an antiques and vintage shop in Peterborough, which furthered his repair work. For more than 10 years, he has been repairing sewing machines (mainly vintage), bringing them back to their original splendor. He has repaired hundreds of machines. Only a few have been beyond repair.
People from all over the local region and in others areas have contacted him for sewing machine repair services. In addition to word of mouth connections, social media has been a big driver.
“People are finding me on social media outlets like Facebook, and some that I’ve never even heard of,” Leedham said. He’s helped repair a total of 12 sewing via video chat, too, working through the owner, who was essentially the mechanic under his remote directions – including for people throughout New England, for a former Peterborough resident who now lives in North Carolina, and someone in Germany. He’s written about his work for several collectors publications, and at one point taught it to home-schooled children as a social studies educator.
“It’s scratching several itches,” he said. “My interest in repairing machines and learning how they work, and also teaching people about it.”
While he does repair newer sewing machines, Leedham prefers the older machines. The oldest one he’s worked on was circa 1885, made by Willcox & Gibbs Sewing Machine Company – this company is still in operation manufacturing commercial sewing machines. According to Leedham, newer machines can sometimes be fixed in less than 30 minutes.
“That’s great, but eventually, because they’re made cheap, they end up beyond repair,” he said. “The old iron machines may take a little longer to repair, but they can often go on for another hundred years. You can always depend on being able to sew on those machines. Repairing any older machine that’s able to be repaired can be freeing to fix and exciting to make it work again.”
Leedham puts his teaching skills and experience to work continuously after repairing machines, helping their owners learn to use them properly and keep them in good condition after getting it home.
“I get as many working machines into the hands of others as I can, and help make sure they stay working,” he said. “And I just like being able to do things for others.”
During the Civil War, Wheeler & Wilson (a company later bought out by Singer) manufactured sewing machines that were used to create and repair soldiers’ uniforms. The machines were a valued necessity to assist people. Sewing eventually became a hobby for most users. Now, sewing machines are once again a necessity to help others.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are sewing masks in efforts to ensure others’ health and safety. This has led to an increase in sewing machine repair work for Leedham. Since March, he has repaired 131 machines; only four (not included in that total) have been beyond repair.
“[Sewing and machine repair] are things I’m really passionate about,” Leedham said. And now I and others have the opportunity to use this to be of service to the community.”
To learn more, find Leedham at “Sewitsold Sewingmachines” on Facebook.