Oh, how I loved giving and getting Valentines as a child. The memories of giving them, especially to someone you had a quiet crush on was the bomb! These days I totally enjoy seeing how people decorate for different occasions; and Valentine’s Day is defiantly one of those. The vibrant reds and pinks, hearts and cherubs…..and, lots of the decorating has become so unique and amazing with vintage household items and beautiful vignettes.

Taking what you have at home and turning it into a stunning display; just look at the pictures! Blending colored Pyrex, Cathrineholm enamelware, and other bakeware - who would have thought? You can also take some of your favorite planters, Christmas decorations of reds and pinks and once again, create something fabulously appeasing to the eye.

