Oh, how I loved giving and getting Valentines as a child. The memories of giving them, especially to someone you had a quiet crush on was the bomb! These days I totally enjoy seeing how people decorate for different occasions; and Valentine’s Day is defiantly one of those. The vibrant reds and pinks, hearts and cherubs…..and, lots of the decorating has become so unique and amazing with vintage household items and beautiful vignettes.
Taking what you have at home and turning it into a stunning display; just look at the pictures! Blending colored Pyrex, Cathrineholm enamelware, and other bakeware - who would have thought? You can also take some of your favorite planters, Christmas decorations of reds and pinks and once again, create something fabulously appeasing to the eye.
While talking with my good friend Jackie, who works at Massachusetts College of Art & Design (and is an avid collector of vintage items), she enlightened me as to why she collects and displays. “Each piece I collect has a different meaning to me. Some I collect because of nostalgia, from my childhood. Others are beautiful colors or designs that speak to me like a work of art. I love mixing different “mediums” like Pyrex, enamelware and glassware for colors, textures and patterns. I do follow lots of vintage kitchenware and Pyrex collector’s pages for inspiration. It began with my local Pyrex group, the Northeast Pyrex Collectors. We have swaps, we sell and trade to each other and generally cheer each other on in life! I started seeing other people’s displays and thought I’d try it out. Doing seasonal displays are a great way to spotlight all the special pieces that might otherwise be at the back of a cabinet!”
February 14th is coming up! Bring out your reds, pinks…..hearts and other fun items and create yourself, a beautiful display! Happy Valentine’s Day!!!!
Kari Lindstrom owns the popular vintage shop in Jaffrey, NH called The Melamine Cup which opened in 2013. She is past board member of The Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a professional background in career counseling.
