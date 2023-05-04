I was going through old photos that my parents had saved and came across this one of my older sister Christine, brother Fred and I standing together inside the Richmond 4-Corners Store. The photo isn’t dated, but I really didn’t need it to be because my parents bought the store in 1964 which helps me date this as I (in the blue dress) look to be about five years old. The photo is so full of colorful exciting memories. It’s amazing how many things my parents were able to display and sell in the small space. Well, when I started looking closely at all of the things in the photo, my eye caught the airplanes that we used to LOVE playing with! I have great memories of flying those airplanes in our backyard. First you had to build it; that meant putting the wing through the body of the plane and attaching the rear horizontal and vertical tail wings. Then it was all about how you aimed it and sent it gliding so it didn’t loop and hit the asphalt and smash! I remembered that some of the planes we played with had a rubber band that would allow you to twist the propeller to wind it up and it would catapult it into the air. Those were really exciting!
I started wishing that one of us kids would have saved one of those cool gliders. I zoomed in on the picture and could see the company name. That gave me the thought that maybe I could locate an old one online. My hopes were realized when I found out the same company is still in business! I found their website and voila! There were the airplanes, just as I remembered them as a child. They really looked exactly the same and I felt like I hit the jackpot! I emailed the company through the customer service link sharing that my parents ran a small-town general store where we had also lived, and my brother and sister and I flew these planes all the time because my parents stocked them in the store. I also asked if I shared a photo might they be able to tell me what the plane models were that we used to play with. Well, within a few hours the reply came from Mark at Guillow’s Customer Service saying that he loved the story of our little store. He shared that they have been in business for over 94 years now and they would certainly take a look at my picture. He requested me to email him the photo and he would have their designers and people that have been with the company a long time look at it and see what they could tell me. I emailed Mark the picture and within a day Mark wrote back to tell me that the yellow box up behind my head (in the photo) does contain Guillow’s .10 cent gliders and they still manufacture those two style gliders today, but not for .10 cents! The larger glider is the #30 Jetfire and the smaller glider was their #25 Super Ace and sticking up out of the box is their #50 Skystreak. I felt like I had met an old friend who flew these airplanes with us. I was thrilled to hear the names of the planes again and remember them all. When we were kids, we were only allowed to take a .10 cent glider out of the box once in a while if we wanted to go outside and fly airplanes. The others were too expensive (I think .25 cents) and we’d have to use our allowance if we wanted one of those.
