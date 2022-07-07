Are you looking for the antiques market of your dreams? Well, get some comfy shoes on and get ready to spend a day (or two) walking around, in and out of thousands of antique booths, join in on some public antique auctions and eat some delicious food because Brimfield Antiques Market is scheduled to kick off their second show of the year in just a few days.
Brimfield, Massachusetts, has been considered the antique and collectibles capital of the United States since 1959. Visitors come from all over the world to see what vendors have to offer. You can find many rare and unusual items. If you are a collector, chances are you will find something you have been looking for, and if it is not there, you may be able to connect with someone who can lead you in the right direction. America’s oldest outdoor antiques flea market consists of 21 independent shows and thousands of dealers.
The Brimfield Flea Market runs three times a year. Their first show this year was in May, this upcoming show is slated for July 12 through the 17th and their last show for 2022 is scheduled for September 6 through 11.
If you have never been to Brimfield and would like to make a day trip out there, be prepared and expect lots of vendors and lots of people. This is not a small-scale market.
Klia Ververidis, CEO of Brimfield Antique Shows, said an important thing to note is Brimfield’s schedule, which is available on their website. “The main thing people always get wrong is that the Brimfield Antique Flea Market isn’t one entity. It is 20 independent shows that run during the same week and not all shows are open on all days. For example, our show which is called Brimfield Antique Shows Hertans opens on Wednesday at noon and is open until sundown on Sunday. Other shows open on Tuesday, some on Wednesday, one on Thursday, one on Friday and the final one on Saturday. To make things even more confusing some are only open for one day and some for two to six days.”
There are also different admissions prices for each show — some may offer admission for free.
“Our field has fun events. On Thursday there is a live in-person auction that’s open to the public, which starts at 6 p.m. On Friday we always have a themed party that is free and open to the public. This July’s theme is masquerade ball.”
When planning your trip to Brimfield, be sure to keep some of these things in mind:
Visitors will be spending the day walking around, they should plan on wearing comfortable shoes.
Ververidis advises to bring a cart with you for any items you pick up along the way, or plan on renting one at the show if you’d rather not purchase one. The market is vast and you will not want to walk back and forth to drop off purchases at your vehicle.
Make sure to bring plenty of water, especially in the summer when it can be hot and sunny.
“Dress in layers,” Ververidis also suggested. You may think of dressing as such for a hike, or a day on a boat, but this market is outside and you should make sure to dress accordingly.
Parking fills up and can be difficult to find a spot later in the day, so Ververidis said the best way to make sure you get a spot is to come as early as you can.
You can find all of the schedule information on The Brimfield Antique Flea Market website, brimfieldantiquefleamarket.com. For driving directions visit their website or set your GPS for: Town Hall at 21 Main Street, Brimfield, Mass. 01010.
